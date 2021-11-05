CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10: Storytelling builds brand loyalty

By Lisa Lovallo, Special to Inside Tucson Business
insidetucsonbusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorytelling is a great way to build a relationship with your customers. Whether you started your business in your garage or give back to the community, consumers appreciate transparency and love to hear behind-the-scenes stories. Did you know that our Founder, James M. Cox, worked on his family’s farm before acquiring...

www.insidetucsonbusiness.com

houstoniamag.com

How To Build A Successful Brand According To Blip Creative Studio

Following the Pink! A SheSpace Fashion Show in honor of breast cancer awareness month, the women-led workplace hosted a branding seminar led by Shespace Member Barbara Liphor. Five-year owner of Blip Creative Studio, Liphor taught the perfect strategy in achieving a successful personal brand. Thanks to social media’s heavy influence...
SMALL BUSINESS
Inman.com

Who exactly are you? 3 ways to build your personal brand

Consumers are bombarded with marketing messages every day. So how do you stand out? You need to find a way to uniquely position yourself to build your brand locally. Look at what the competition is doing; make sure you have something to offer that they don’t. Here are a few ways to develop your personal brand.
MARKETING
Forbes

10 Practical Steps To Building A Strong Personal Brand Online

When any business launches, one of the first things company leaders need to work on to ensure success is creating a strong online presence for it. The same goes for solopreneurs and business leaders seeking to advance professionally; a big key to building their careers lies in how they craft their personal brand and show up online.
INTERNET
newmilfordspectrum.com

How to Cultivate a Customer-Centric Approach to Brand Building

Over the weekend, I listened as my fiancé complained and deleted more than 100 emails out of his promotions folder — all of which he received in the last 48 hours. As a marketer and business owner, I’ve become somewhat desensitized to this. I don’t consider it abnormal to receive email marketing, even in staggering quantities. My fiancé, on the other hand, is an average consumer and was, at best, entirely dismissive.
ECONOMY
Andre Oentoro

7 Effective Ways to Build Brand Awareness With SEO

Brand managers are tasked with building up brands to ensure they stand out among the overflowing global market. SEO has been playing a big role in making this happen. Although the way SEO does this has changed over the years, the bottom line remains the same. You need savvy SEO strategies to increase your company’s brand awareness.
ECONOMY
The Drum

7 ways to create powerful, disruptive brand storytelling in a digital world

Brand storytelling is the art of shaping a company’s identity using narratives and storytelling techniques that facilitate an emotional response and establish meaningful connections with audiences. But it’s one thing to draft an incredible story; the story is just the beginning. How do you bring that story to life in a crowded digital world to create maximum impact and engagement?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
AdWeek

Gymshark’s Elfried Samba on Growing Fan Loyalty for Brands

Not just a growing great British brand but also a great social media success story, Gymshark, the fitness apparel and accessories brand, is a company that its customers truly love. A factor in building and growing that admiration is through its social media channels, led by Elfried Samba, the company’s head of social content who spoke to Adweek as part of Social Media Week London.
LIFESTYLE
bizjournals

10 ways a reserved leader can build a personal brand

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Building a personal brand is one of the most essential elements to the brand’s success. In order for your ideal customers to find your brand, trust your brand and buy into your brand, it needs to be established.
ECONOMY
Fast Casual

Building an Integrated Loyalty Ecosystem to Future Proof Your Brand

Over the past 18 months, both consumer and market demands have brought about the rapid adoption of technologies to create alternative channels for revenue that address restrictions for in-person dining as well as health and safety concerns. While there has been much to cope with, new opportunities are also present.
ECONOMY
Inman.com

Facebook's community manager shares 4 brand-building lessons for agents

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, Facebook’s community manager Kara Cronin shared how to invest in authentic relationships and market yourself to a community. Inman events are the best way to connect, learn and grow. Join us this week, Oct. 26-28, for Inman Connect Las Vegas, in-person or virtually. Then, continue to gain insights, strategies, and tactics to keep your business growing and make 2022 your best year ever with a full line-up of 2022 events! Save the dates, and register now!
SMALL BUSINESS
@growwithco

This Week on Entrepreneur: How to Build a Successful Brand

Entrepreneur.com contributors share their best tips for building a successful brand in the modern business world. CO— partners with Entrepreneur.com to bring you a roundup of the best Entrepreneur articles each week. Below are this week's favorites. A key indication of a successful business is how well consumers can recognize...
SMALL BUSINESS
readwrite.com

Brand Building 101: Learn How to Build a Brand

Having an original idea may be key to success, but the embodiment of that idea is in a different ballpark. Building a strong, recognizable brand is akin to having a matching lock to said key. The content behind it is the piled-up success that stands the test of time. You can copy a quality key, but a strong lock? Not so much. Pretenders may try to peek through the keyhole but in vain.
ECONOMY
Advertising Age

How Angi is building brand awareness in the home services industry

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. Home has continued to be a hot investment area for consumers throughout the pandemic—the uptick shows no sign of slowing down even as people return to other categories like travel. That’s good news for Angi, the company that connects customers with contractors and other home service professionals.
TRAVEL
creativeboom.com

Amanda Rach Lee on doodling, building an online brand and coping with millions of followers

Amanda Rach Lee is an artist and digital content creator based in Toronto, Canada, who has built a successful career out of social media. It all began in 2013 at just 14 years old when she uploaded her first video to YouTube. Today, she has millions of subscribers and social media fans who enjoy her fun and quirky doodles, positive illustrations and updates on bullet journaling, as well as hand-lettering tutorials.
ENTERTAINMENT
American Banker

ATM branding: Building your brand $20 at a time

Whether your institution is a top 10 bank, a local credit union, or a neo bank without branches, these truths are certain – consumers cannot choose an institution they aren’t aware of and they will not choose an institution that provides insufficient access to their cash. The fact that the ATM can satisfy both these needs makes your ATM reach and distribution strategy critically important to your account holders and to you.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Starbucks Eyes Cross-Brand Loyalty; Kurly Seeks $5.9B Valuation

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson discusses the chain’s intentions to leverage brand partnerships to drive more value for loyalty program members, while South Korea’s online grocery startup Kurly estimates a $5.9 billion valuation following its summer 2022 initial public offering (IPO). Plus, Brian Ballard, SVP of Solution Delivery at technology firm TeamViewer, argues for the hybrid workforce future of eGrocery fulfillment.
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketWatch

ViacomCBS, Twitter enter new digital content agreement

ViacomCBS Inc. and Twitter Inc. announced Wednesday a new multi-year agreement to stream premium digital content around ViacomCBS's live events. The company's said ViacomCBS's streaming service Paramount+ will also host three Twitter Watch Parties. "We're thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with Twitter in this expansive global deal that brings together the full ViacomCBS portfolio and magnifies the scale and scope of our valued partnership," said ViacomCBS's Andrea Wolinetz, senior vice president of distribution and business development-streaming. "Twitter is the digital water cooler for trending topics and fandom worldwide, and we're excited to provide front-row access to innovative digital content experiences and culture-defining moments across the best of entertainment, news and sports for Twitter users everywhere." ViacomCBS's stock edged up 0.1% in premarket trading and Twitter shares slipped 0.4%, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%.
BUSINESS

