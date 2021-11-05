Top 10: Storytelling builds brand loyalty

Over the weekend, I listened as my fiancé complained and deleted more than 100 emails out of his promotions folder — all of which he received in the last 48 hours. As a marketer and business owner, I’ve become somewhat desensitized to this. I don’t consider it abnormal to receive email marketing, even in staggering quantities. My fiancé, on the other hand, is an average consumer and was, at best, entirely dismissive.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO