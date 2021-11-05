CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

HSBC and tech giants drag Hong Kong stocks lower

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by tech giants and as HSBC Holdings fell after the Bank of England decided to keep interest rates steady.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.4% to 24,870.51, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5% to 8,820.83.

** For the week, the Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index dropped 2% and 1.6%, respectively.

** Hong Kong shares of banking and financial services company HSBC Holdings slumped 3.6%, making them the second-biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index.

** The index heavyweight dragged the benchmark index down 69 points after the Bank of England decided to keep interest rates unchanged. Financials and banking stocks tend to benefit from higher interest rates.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.6%, with constituents Alibaba Group, Meituan and Tencent Holdings down more than 2.7% each.

** Mainland property firms listed in Hong Kong lost 2.8%, as concerns about a liquidity crisis in the property sector grew after developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said its finance unit had missed a payment on a wealth management product.

** Energy stocks declined 3.1%. Coal miners dropped as China’s state planner published seven statements in the past two days showing recent coal production and its efforts in reining in prices. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall Street takes a breather after record rally, GE jumps on split

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes retreated from record highs on Tuesday as a solid rise in producer prices last month deepened concerns over inflation, while General Electric jumped on its plan to split into three public companies. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were...
STOCKS
KEYT

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, led by weakness in tech

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street Wednesday, pulled down by losses in big technology companies. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in the early going and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%. Chipmakers Nvidia and AMD each fell more than 3%. Investors were discouraged to see a reading on inflation that came in hotter than expected, and Treasury yields rose as a result. Consumer prices rose 6.2% in October over a year ago, the highest inflation rate since 1990. DoorDash soared 16% after reporting suprisingly strong results. Disney reports after the closing bell. Overseas markets were mixed.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Hsbc Holdings#Energy Stocks#The Bank Of England#The Hang Seng Index#The Hang Seng Tech Index#Alibaba Group#Tencent Holdings#Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd#The Shanghai Newsroom
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slumped 0.31% to $335.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. Microsoft Corp. closed $2.84 short of its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company achieved on November 5th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

UK sells inflation-linked bond with record negative real yield

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Britain sold a 10-year inflation-linked government bond at auction on Thursday with a record negative real yield, meaning investors who hold the debt until maturity will face record losses in inflation-adjusted terms. The Debt Management Office sold 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of the 0.125%...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) plunged 11.99% to $1,023.50 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.60% to 15,886.54 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $219.99 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Variety

Tencent Profits Growth at Standstill After Regulatory Change Dents Games Sector

Tencent, China’s games, video and social media giant, saw its quarterly profits growth grind to a halt in the three months to September as it adjusted to a series of regulatory crackdowns that particularly crimp its mainland Chinese games business. Revenues in the period grew 13% to RMB142 billion ($22 billion) with net profits attributable to shareholders down 2% to RMB31.8 billion ($4.9 billion), the company said Wednesday in a regulatory filing. Over the first nine months of the year, revenues were up 19% to RMB415 billion, and profits attributable were up 29% to RMB130 billion. “During the third quarter, the internet industry,...
VIDEO GAMES
MarketWatch

Affirm, SoFi stocks drop ahead of earnings

Wednesday afternoon marks an eventful period for financial-technology earnings, with Affirm Holdings Inc. , SoFi Technologies Inc. , and Marqeta Inc. due to report, and all three stocks are falling ahead of those results. Affirm shares are down nearly 13%, while SoFi shares are off more than 4%, and Marqeta shares are down more than 3%. Investors seem to have high expectations for fintech companies this reporting season, as Toast Inc. shares are getting burned despite a beat on headline metrics late Tuesday. Wednesday seems to be trending better for older-school fintech players, with shares of Mastercard Inc. up nearly 4% after the company delivered growth targets at its investor-day event that impressed at least one analyst. Shares of rival Visa Inc. [s; V] are up about 1% Wednesday.
STOCKS
Reuters

T. Rowe Price builds up 5% stake in UK online retailer THG

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-based asset management firm T. Rowe Price has taken up a 5% stake in online retail platform THG Plc , a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, making it among the top 10 shareholders in the British company. THG’s shares have shed about 60% since its IPO...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

220K+
Followers
236K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy