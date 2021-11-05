Cantaloupe: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Click here to read the full article. Olaplex reported quarterly financial results for the first time Wednesday, and sales were up 81 percent. Chief executive officer JuE Wong attributed the results to Olaplex’s multipronged strategy.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series “We have always been very hunkered down, and to us, we needed to focus on the long term. Everything we have done continues to be almost a flywheel for us to continue to be successful,” Wong said in an interview on Wednesday. She added the company’s...

BUSINESS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO