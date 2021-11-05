CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cantaloupe: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fiscal first...

www.miamiherald.com

Miami Herald

Precision BioSciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
Miami Herald

Montrose Environmental: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 4 cents per share.
Miami Herald

Hemisphere Media: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $14.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. The cable and television broadcaster posted revenue of $50.8 million...
Miami Herald

Dream Finders Homes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) on Wednesday reported net income of $19.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. The homebuilder posted revenue of $363 million in the period.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Motley Fool

Why Sotera Health Stock Is Falling Today

Sotera beat expectations with its Q3 revenue and earnings. However, the company lowered the upper end of its full-year revenue guidance range. Overall, Sotera's business continues to perform well despite some COVID-19 headwinds. What happened. Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) were falling 8.6% as of 12:36 p.m. EST on Wednesday...
WWD

In First Quarterly Earnings Report, Olaplex Sales Spike

Click here to read the full article. Olaplex reported quarterly financial results for the first time Wednesday, and sales were up 81 percent.  Chief executive officer JuE Wong attributed the results to Olaplex’s multipronged strategy.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series “We have always been very hunkered down, and to us, we needed to focus on the long term. Everything we have done continues to be almost a flywheel for us to continue to be successful,” Wong said in an interview on Wednesday. She added the company’s...
