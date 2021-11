For the first time this season the Flames got outplayed in a first period. It had me on the edge of my seat waiting with anticipation to see how they would respond. At the end of it they escape with one point in a game that – if I’m being honest – was quite evenly played. The goals that beat the goaltenders in regulation were either deflections or ones they’d really want back. Miro Heiskanen showed Calgary just why he was worth 8.45M as he was magic in the offensive zone. Thankfully the offensive dynamo that is *checks notes* Nikita Zadorov was here to keep the point streak alive at nine games. 6-0-3 in their last nine – I’ll take that anytime of the day.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO