CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Banks, energy shares lift FTSE 100; IAG jumps on recovery hopes

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mR9oZ_0cnQoEiS00

Nov 5 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Friday, led by banks and energy stocks, while British Airways parent IAG jumped on recovery hopes despite warning of a big loss in 2021.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.3% to record its highest close since February 2020, with oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) up 1.7% and 1.5%, as crude prices extended gains for the second session.

The pound extended its decline, down 0.1%, having recorded its worst day in over a year on Thursday, further boosting the export-heavy FTSE 100 index and dollar earner companies like British American Tobacco (BATS.L), Unilever (ULVR.L) and Diageo (DGE.L).

"Consumer stocks have taken the cue from the MPC's assessment the economy is on a positive trajectory," said Kunal Sawhney, CEO of Kalkine Media.

"Despite the GDP forecast being revised downward by a percentage point, the demand is likely to sustain, which will help the consumer stocks to continue the momentum gained recently," he added.

The banking sector (.FTNMX301010) rose 1.1%, rebounding from its worst session in over a month in the prior session, despite the UK's 10-year government bond yields recording a one-month low after a surprise decision by the Bank of England on Thursday to hold off on raising interest rates.

The FTSE 100 rose 1% this week, underperforming the 2% increase in the UK's mid-cap index (.FTMC) and a 1.8% weekly gain in the wider European stock aggregate (.STOXX), bogged down by volatile commodity prices and heavy losses in the banking sector on Thursday following the BoE's rate decision.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index (.FTMC)was up 0.4%, closing at a month high aided by consumer discretionary stocks.

IAG (ICAG.L) gained 6.1% after the British Airways owner said its is "very optimistic" about the reopening of transatlantic travel and planning to ramp up capacity on those routes next year, after reporting big loss in 2021. read more

Other British travel stocks like Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) and Easyjet (EZJ.L), gained 2.8% and 6% respectively.

Britain's THG (THG.L) gained 3.9% after investment management company Blackrock disclosed its 5.37% stake in the online consumer brands company on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCDfL_0cnQoEiS00
FTSE 250 mid-cap index outperforms FTSE 100 for 4 weeks

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
Reuters

Spain's cement exports drop 14% in October, hit by power prices

MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s cement exports fell 14.2% in October from the same month last year, hit by surging electricity prices that are driving up production costs and slowing plant activity, industry group Oficemen said on Tuesday. Some 580,966 tonnes were exported in October, about 96,157 fewer than...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iag#Energy Stocks#Gdp#Ftse#Uk#Bp#Royal Dutch Shell#British American Tobacco#Unilever#Mpc#Kalkine Media#The Bank Of England#European#Stoxx#The British Airways
Reuters

Sri Lanka shuts only oil refinery to manage forex crisis

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has temporarily shut its only oil refinery as part of efforts to manage dwindling foreign exchange reserves, the energy minister said on Tuesday, triggering long queues at petrol stations. The 51-year old Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery, which has a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day, was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks gain despite firmer crude prices

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Asia's refining profit margins for jet fuel inched higher on Tuesday, despite firmer feedstock crude prices, as improving airline capacity in several markets across the region provided support. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel climbed to $10.12 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $10.03 per barrel a day earlier. Scheduled seat capacity for global airlines rose 1.4% to 76.4 million seats this week, which is about 28% lower compared with their levels for the corresponding period in pre-pandemic 2019, aviation data firm OAG found. China's flight capacity rose 0.8% in the week to Monday, while seat capacity in Japan and South Korea this week were up 0.7% and 2.8% respectively, the OAG data showed. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF, however, slipped to 15 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, reflecting limited buying interest in the physical market. The jet cash differentials were at a 29-cent premium on Monday. INDIA GASOIL DEMAND - India's gasoil demand contracted by about a fifth during the first fifteen days of November from the pre-COVID levels, after a festive season led brief recovery last month, preliminary sales data of state-run refiners showed. - Gasoil consumption totalled 2.43 million tonnes between Nov. 1-15, a decline of about 15.3% from last year and down 19.35% from the same period in 2019, the data showed. TIGHT OIL MARKET - Global oil markets remain very tight and heavily backwardated as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, the chief executive officer of global trading firm Trafigura said on Tuesday. - "We are seeing a very, very tight oil market but it's not artificially tight because of what OPEC is doing. Demand is there," Jeremy Weir said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit. - Global crude benchmark Brent LCOc1 has recovered 60% since the start of the year, trading at above $80 a barrel, as nations ease COVID-19 restrictions while the world's economy rebounds. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - An oil market rally may ease as prices that hit a three-year high last month help to push up global production, particularly in the United States, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. - Oil rebounded from a weak start on Tuesday as worries over tight inventories underpinned prices, although optimism was limited by fears over demand following a pickup in COVID-19 cases in Europe. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 92.08 1.45 1.60 90.63 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.05 0.06 -54.55 -0.11 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 92.23 1.45 1.60 90.78 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 0.1 0.06 150.00 0.04 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 92.38 1.45 1.59 90.93 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.25 0.06 31.58 0.19 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 92.78 1.35 1.48 91.43 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.65 -0.04 -5.80 0.69 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 90.14 1.11 1.25 89.03 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.15 -0.14 -48.28 0.29 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Barbara Lewis)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Reuters

IEA revises up 2022 average oil price assumption to $79.40 a barrel

LONDON (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday upped its assumption for the 2022 average Brent crude oil price to $79.40 a barrel and $71.50 a barrel this year. “We publish our price assumptions when we think that this can be useful for the understanding of our forecast,”...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group’s shares leap after earnings upgrade

Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) has reported a strong recovery since the loosening of pandemic restrictions as it lifted its earnings targets for the year.Shares in the company, which also runs Frankie & Benny’s and Brunning & Price venues, shot higher after it updated shareholders.The group, which has around 400 sites across the UK, said it has “traded well” and outperformed the wider hospitality market since its previous update in September.Two months ago it reported “good progress” and said it was successfully navigating industry challenges including supply chain disruption and labour shortages.It also said Wagamama, which currently has 144...
Reuters

Goldman Sachs forecasts modest rise for S&P 500 index in 2022

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects the S&P 500 index to rise by a more modest 9% by the end of next year, saying the record-setting rally is likely to cool on worries over slowing economic growth and the prospects of higher interest rates. The U.S. equities market has...
STOCKS
Reuters

IEA lifts 2022 average crude oil price assumption to $79.40/bbl

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday upped its average Brent crude oil price assumption for 2022 to $79.40 a barrel, but predicted a rally may ease off as prices that hit a three-year high last month push up global production. Brent is expected to...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rises on tight inventories, demand worries limit gains

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by the prospect of tight inventories across the globe, although the gains were capped by forecasts of an increase in global production in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. Brent crude was 32 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Banks, energy stocks drag Indian shares lower; Reliance, SBI slip

BENGALURU, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as losses in finance and energy sectors wiped out gains from auto and tech stocks, with Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and State Bank of India (SBI.NS) weighing on the blue-chip Nifty 50 index. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK economy withstands end of jobs support, easing BoE worries

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's job market withstood the end of the government's furlough scheme last month, according to data which could ease lingering concerns at the Bank of England about the risks of raising interest rates from their pandemic low. Sterling strengthened as the number of staff on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares gain on banking, energy boost

BENGALURU, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, helped by gains in banking and energy stocks, and positive cues from Asian markets following strong Chinese economic data. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.43% to 18,183.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.25% to 60,837.40 by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy