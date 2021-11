As the world economy grapples towards normalcy with an uptick in transportation demand, the hotel industry stocks have almost recovered to pre-Covid levels. The hospitality industry including integrated resorts such as MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS), curtailed operational expenses to preserve cash and limit long-term debt. Interestingly, the demand for digital gaming solutions during the pandemic triggered a paradigm shift in the casino business. Nearly all conventional casinos are foraying into the American sports betting and iGaming industry. Despite MGM’s revenues remaining 30% below pre-Covid levels due to a slump in Macau, the stock is being rewarded by investors due to the popularity of its sports betting application, BetMGM.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO