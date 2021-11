Saba is back to announce that he’s got an album on the way called Few Good Things and release a new single called “Fearmonger” with Daoud. Daoud and Saba’s latest work doesn’t sound like anything that would have made its way on to Care For Me, but it certainly delivers the same level of introspection. Throughout the record, the Chicago native talks about the one thing many of us hate discussing — fear. From start to finish, Saba touches on the fears that he has developed as a child growing up in the environment he was raised in. Furthermore, he discusses the difficulties he has enjoying what he’s accomplished because he subtly afraid that he may lose it down the line.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO