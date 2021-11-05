World shares, Wall St futures lower ahead of US jobs report

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOKYO (AP) — Shares opened lower in Europe on...

Reuters

Wall Street takes a breather after record rally, GE jumps on split

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes retreated from record highs on Tuesday as a solid rise in producer prices last month deepened concerns over inflation, while General Electric jumped on its plan to split into three public companies. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were...
STOCKS
Trumann Democrat

Stocks retreat in Asia as China inflation pushes higher

Asian shares fell Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s retreat, with Chinese benchmarks leading the decline after the government reported a surge in inflation in October. China's consumer price index, a main measure of inflation, rose 1.5% in October, up from 0.7% the month before, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The surge to a 13-month high was driven mainly by a jump in prices for food and fuel, it said.
BUSINESS
Trumann Democrat

APEC finds agreement on vaccines, carbon but tensions remain

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Making coronavirus vaccines more accessible and reducing carbon emissions were two key pledges that Pacific Rim senior officials could agree to Wednesday. But what went unstated were the deep tensions that run through the unlikely group of 21 nations and territories that include the U.S.,...
HEALTH
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tick lower as inflation worries take hold ahead of CPI data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.25%, S&P 0.35%, Nasdaq 0.59%. Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street stock futures edged lower on Wednesday as signs of rising inflation across the world dampened investor sentiment ahead of the release of U.S. consumer prices data.
STOCKS
Trumann Democrat

World stock markets lower after Wall St hits record again

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street hit a record for an eighth day. London opened little-changed while Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Strong US jobs report

A quiet start to a quiet week in terms of economic data releases. Norway's manufacturing production for September will be released this morning. Later this week, US CPI for October will be released on Wednesday and consensus looks for a slight uptick given the ongoing wage pressures and supply shortages. Chinese PPI released on Wednesday is also expected to further accelerate from the current elevated levels. On the Euro Area, German ZEW index released on Tuesday will offer a first glimpse of the November growth momentum.
BUSINESS
WDBO

Stocks up broadly on Wall Street after solid US jobs report

Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as traders welcomed news of a rebound in hiring by U.S. employers last month. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 1:19 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 70% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground and it is on track for its best week since July.
STOCKS
WDBO

Asian shares mostly lower after fresh Wall St records

TOKYO — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with Chinese markets weighed down by concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Sydney and Taipei. Jitters over troubles in the property sector flared after Kaisa Group, a Chinese...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow futures are slightly lower ahead of the Fed decision

U.S. stock futures were muted in morning trading Wednesday as investors awaited a decision from the Federal Reserve on its move to start withdrawing the support it has been providing. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 51 points. S&P 500 futures were about flat and Nasdaq 100 futures rose slightly....
MARKETS

