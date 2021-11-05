CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FRIDAY | Rain builds in!

By Cutter Martin
wtoc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are in the 40s in most communities with a breeze. The wind will make it feel even chillier out the door this morning. Grab a jacket. I’m already...

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
The Associated Press

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — American households have been struggling with accelerating inflation for months. On Wednesday, the government spelled out just how much they have. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left families facing the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department said. From September to October, prices jumped 0.9%.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Subpoenas show Jan. 6 panel's focus on Trump's plans

A flurry of subpoenas shows the Jan. 6 committee is setting its sights on how former President Trump and his loyalists concocted a plan to spread lies about voter fraud and block Congress from certifying President Biden ’s victory, an effort that directly led to the violence at the Capitol.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flooding#Wtoc

Comments / 0

Community Policy