Japanese carmakers' Chinese sales tumble in October

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japanese automakers Honda Motor Co (7267.T), Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) sales in China tumbled again in October as a microchip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market.

Honda said it sold 148,377 vehicles in China last month, down 18% from a year earlier, while Nissan said it sold 113,876 cars, down 22%.

Toyota said it sold 142,000 cars in China last month, down 19%.

