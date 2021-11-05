CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese carmakers' Chinese sales tumble in October

By Reuters
 5 days ago
BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japanese automakers Honda Motor Co (7267.T), Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) sales in China tumbled again in October as a microchip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market.

Honda said it sold 148,377 vehicles in China last month, down 18% from a year earlier, while Nissan said it sold 113,876 cars, down 22%.

Toyota said it sold 142,000 cars in China last month, down 19%.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

