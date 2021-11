The T20 World Cup has been played to a very particular soundtrack. The stadium DJs have been most noticeable, filling every macroscopic pause in play with overamplified banter and snippets from a curiously curated playlist – the inclusion of Mysterious Girl, the 25-year-old Peter Andre hit, in particular takes some explaining. Those in the ground also have to deal with constant roaming food and drink hawkers plying their wares, and then of course there are the fans themselves, who vary enormously in number and volume depending on their nation. But in England’s thrilling victory against Australia on Saturday Jos Buttler inspired another, rarer sound: collective groans of awed appreciation.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO