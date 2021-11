Sledgehammer Games has announced the various bonuses that PlayStation users will receive for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and there are quite a few. As posted on the PlayStation Blog and relayed by CharlieIntel below, PlayStation users can look forward to monthly double XP events, extra custom loadout slots, and five tier skips with the Battle Pass bundle. Those playing on a PlayStation console will also receive a new Combat Pack for each new season (PS Plus subscribers only), as well as +25% weapon XP when playing together with friends in a party.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO