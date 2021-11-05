CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Yorkshire cricket boss quits as racism crisis shakes sport

Frankfort Times
 11 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club quit on Friday...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frankfort Times

Root urges 'change and actions' amid cricket racism crisis

England cricket captain Joe Root called for “change and actions” from his county team, Yorkshire, in response to a crisis over its handling of a former player’s racism allegations that have rocked the sport. “These events have fractured our game and torn lives apart," Root said in a statement issued...
SOCIETY
Frankfort Times

Sponsors quit English cricket club over handling of racism

LONDON (AP) — Former England cricketer Gary Ballance has admitted using a racial slur against Azeem Rafiq, a former teammate at Yorkshire. The cricket club recently concluded that no employees would face any action over Rafiq's claims of institutional racism, leading to major sponsors this week abandoning deals over the handling of the case.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Joe Root demands ‘change and actions’ from Yorkshire after racism crisis

England captain Joe Root has called for “change and actions” from Yorkshire in response to the racism crisis engulfing his county, claiming the issue has “fractured our game and torn lives apart”.Root, who is currently in Australia leading the Test side’s Ashes preparations, issued a statement on the matter following weeks of escalating pressure at the club he has represented since childhood.A former team-mate, Azeem Rafiq was found by an independent report to have been subject to racial harassment and bullying and subsequent allegations have emerged from others setting in motion additional investigations.Root wrote: “In my capacity as England...
SOCIETY
prweek.com

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has turned a crisis into a PR disaster

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq alleged over a year ago that he was the victim of repeated racist abuse while playing for the county. Yorkshire’s responses to those allegations have done nothing to quell the rising tide of negative public opinion. Instead, they have contrived to make the situation worse at every turn.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Azeem Rafiq
The Independent

Yorkshire cricket chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid racism report fallout

Roger Hutton, the chairman of Yorkshire, resigned with immediate effect on Friday morning over the club’s response to Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism. Hutton, who had faced intense pressure to resign over the past week, admitted Yorkshire has “experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge” in a statement and “apologised unreservedly” to Rafiq.Hutton’s statement preceded an emergency board meeting at Yorkshire this morning, with chief executive Mark Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon also under pressure to step down, while former England captain Michael Vaughan was further implicated in the scandal. Vaughan, who represented Yorkshire...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Yorkshire name new chair as club’s racism crisis continues

Lord Kamlesh Patel has accepted the challenge of steering Yorkshire through one of the most damaging chapters in their long history, taking over as chair on the day the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis deepened amid new allegations.After a week of steadily escalating pressure – from politicians, campaign groups and a host of disappearing commercial sponsors – the dam broke on Friday morning with the resignation of previous chairman Roger Hutton.He walked out of the club alongside fellow board members Hanif Malik, Stephen Willis and Neil Hartley, though the latter will remain to oversee a transition period, and called on the...
SOCIETY
Telegraph

Yorkshire banned from staging England matches over cricket racism scandal

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have been banned from staging England matches and other major games after serious action was finally taken over the “abhorrent” racism scandal to engulf the county side. The England & Wales Cricket Board bowed to intense pressure for “heads to roll” at one of the country’s...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#County Cricket#Ap
Frankfort Times

Essex cricket chairman quits after racism allegation

CHELMSFORD, England (AP) — The chairman of English county cricket team Essex has quit following a historic allegation of racist language used by him in 2017, the club said Friday. John Faragher’s resignation comes amid a racism scandal at another county club, Yorkshire, that has led to a number of...
SOCIETY
sportspromedia.com

Yorkshire CEO Mark Arthur resigns amid racism crisis, plus more

Mark Arthur has resigned as chief executive of Yorkshire County Cricket Club (CCC), bowing to mounting pressure on a day that saw England men’s cricket captain Joe Root join the calls for lasting change at the county. Arthur’s position grew increasingly shaky as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of...
NFL
Frankfort Times

Racism in English cricket recounted by Rafiq at parliament

LONDON (AP) — Giving testimony in tears, former cricketer Azeem Rafiq told a British parliamentary hearing on Tuesday that he was humiliated by the racist abuse and bullying he suffered at England’s most successful cricket club. Rafiq said Yorkshire teammates used an offensive term referencing his Pakistani heritage, and the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq to be quizzed on racism allegations at Yorkshire

The Yorkshire racism scandal reaches parliament on Tuesday morning as Azeem Rafiq appears before MPs.The county’s former spinner said it is “time for truths” on Monday as he prepared for the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee hearing in Westminster.Protected by parliamentary privilege, Rafiq will be able to comment on all aspects of his wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire without fear of legal reprisal.The 30-year-old, whose second spell at Headingley ended in 2018, initially voiced his claims in an interview in September 2020. A protracted investigation by Yorkshire eventually concluded he was he was a victim...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Yorkshire racism crisis: All you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s DCMS hearing

The racism crisis engulfing Yorkshire will be laid bare on Tuesday when the parliamentary select committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport holds an evidence session into the subject.Here, the PA news agency looks at what that means and at some of the key players.What is a select committee?A parliamentary select committee is a cross-party group of MPs set up to scrutinise the work and remit of a specific Government department.Why is this one interested in Yorkshire?The racism allegations of Azeem Rafiq and others pertaining to their time at Yorkshire has attracted huge political interest, from an urgent question...
SOCIETY
The Independent

West Ham ‘surprised’ by UEFA punishment

West Ham have requested full written reasons from UEFA after being banned from selling tickets for their next away match in Europe due to crowd trouble during their Europa League trip to Genk.The Premier League club have also been fined 34,500 euros (£29,260) following the 2-2 draw in Belgium on November 4.In a statement on the club website, West Ham said: “We are surprised to receive these sanctions and disappointed for the fans who have behaved impeccably and supported the team throughout and will now be unable to travel to the next away Europa League fixture.“The club has requested the...
UEFA
AFP

Swiss pip Italy for World Cup ticket as Kane fires England to Qatar

European champions Italy missed out on automatic qualification for next year's World Cup after being held to a goalless draw by Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday, ceding top spot in Group C to Switzerland who beat Bulgaria 4-0. The Italians needed to match Switzerland's result to qualify directly but while Roberto Mancini's side could only stutter to a stalemate, the Swiss went on the rampage in Lucerne to book their ticket for Qatar. There they will find England, the team the Italians beat in the Euro 2020 final in July, who clinched their qualification with a rampant Harry Kane bagging four goals in 15 minutes in a 10-0 win in San Marino. "The qualification was earned away in Budapest, in Warsaw, in Albania and I've got to credit all of our players and staff on a really good year," said England manager Gareth Southgate.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy