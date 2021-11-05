CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Supermarkets Play Supply-Chain ‘Whack-a-Mole’ To Keep Products On Shelves

By B.D. Hobbs
 5 days ago

There's plenty of food for your local supermarket. The problem is getting the food there, and keeping it there.

As the Biden administration supply chain crisis continues, the big grocery chains are coming up with creative ways to keep things flowing.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, retailers are revamping their operations by doing everything from changing the trucking routes, adding storage space, and stocking up on certain items.

The good news here in Texas? The supply chain issue really hasn't been that big of an issue, according to grocery industry consultant Gary Huddleston.

"All the major retailers in Houston have major distribution centers, and have filled them up for the holidays" Huddleston told KTRH, "So I think Houston, and the major metropolitan areas around Texas are in better shape than other parts of the country."

Some items you want may be temporarily out of stock, and a lot of the big companies have cut back on store brand items, but Huddleston says there is no need to hoard for the holidays!

"No, buy what you need and what you want. There's plenty of stock, be patient, and enjoy Thanksgiving."

Photo: Getty Images

