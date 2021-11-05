CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redington Shores, FL

Seabreeze Island Grill prepares for busy season in Redington Shores

By Jillian Ramos
 5 days ago
The Seabreeze Island Grill in Redington Shores sits right on the Intracoastal.

The restaurant, which recently expanded its outdoor patio, is actually owned by Crabby Bills.

"We tend to have snowbirds that come through here. Our busy season obviously is October through say May or so which coincides with stone crab claws season which just started too so we tend to make sure we're buying from our fresh Florida seafood and our local grouper and things like that," Paul Jenkins, System and Information Director for Crabby Bills Family Brands said.

Of course, Crabby Bills has multiple locations up and down the beaches in Pinellas County. Jenkins also tells us they're opening a new sports bar in Indian Rocks Beach.

You can get details on Crabby Bills and their locations by clicking here.

Beach Leaf owner hopes to fill void in North Redington Beach community

On North Redington Beach tucked away in a small plaza, you'll find a store hoping to fill a void in the beach community. Hannah Davis opened Beach Leaf this summer. "I've always loved plants. It's always been a big part of my life. We like to shop local, we eat local, and we felt that having an indoor-outdoor tropical plant store here at the beach would be a huge asset. That way you don't have to drive inland," explained Davis.
NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, FL
