Yorkshire cricket boss quits as racism crisis shakes sport

Yuma Daily Sun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club quit on Friday as the club struggled to contain a crisis over its handling of a former player’s racism allegations that have shaken the sport. Roger Hutton said he resigned “with immediate effect.” He cited the club’s unwillingness to...

newschain

Yorkshire name new chair as club’s racism crisis continues

Lord Kamlesh Patel has accepted the challenge of steering Yorkshire through one of the most damaging chapters in their long history, taking over as chair on the day the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis deepened amid new allegations. After a week of steadily escalating pressure – from politicians, campaign groups and...
SOCIETY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sponsors quit English cricket club over handling of racism

LONDON (AP) — Former England cricketer Gary Ballance has admitted using a racial slur against Azeem Rafiq, a former teammate at Yorkshire. The cricket club recently concluded that no employees would face any action over Rafiq's claims of institutional racism, leading to major sponsors this week abandoning deals over the handling of the case.
SOCIETY
newschain

Mark Arthur stands down as Yorkshire chief executive amid racism crisis

Mark Arthur has resigned as chief executive of crisis club Yorkshire with immediate effect. Arthur has faced intense pressure over recent days as the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s claims of institutional racism has escalated. Rafiq renewed his longstanding calls for Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon to resign after...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Yorkshire cricket chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid racism report fallout

Roger Hutton, the chairman of Yorkshire, resigned with immediate effect on Friday morning over the club’s response to Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism. Hutton, who had faced intense pressure to resign over the past week, admitted Yorkshire has “experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge” in a statement and “apologised unreservedly” to Rafiq.Hutton’s statement preceded an emergency board meeting at Yorkshire this morning, with chief executive Mark Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon also under pressure to step down, while former England captain Michael Vaughan was further implicated in the scandal. Vaughan, who represented Yorkshire...
SOCIETY
sportspromedia.com

At Large | Yorkshire racism crisis is cause for reflection, not just recrimination

There are some things you have to define before you can defend them. The trouble is, if you fall short of making that definition, others will do so instead. In their 2015 book School Culture Rewired, Steve Gruenert and Todd Whittaker wrote: ‘The culture of any organisation is shaped by the worst behavior the leader is willing to tolerate.’ That call has been echoed more recently by the organisational psychologist, author and former basketball player John Amaechi, who has made it a mantra in his discussions of anti-racism and inclusion.
NFL
Middletown Press

Root urges 'change and actions' amid cricket racism crisis

England cricket captain Joe Root called for “change and actions” from his county team, Yorkshire, in response to a crisis over its handling of a former player’s racism allegations that have rocked the sport. “These events have fractured our game and torn lives apart," Root said in a statement issued...
SOCIETY
KTVZ

Essex cricket chairman quits after racism allegation

CHELMSFORD, England (AP) — The chairman of English county cricket team Essex has quit following a historic allegation of racist language used by him in 2017. John Faragher’s resignation comes amid a racism scandal at county club Yorkshire that has led to a number of executives leaving their roles and English cricket’s governing body starting an investigation. Faragher stepped down following a board meeting at Essex. He is said to have used racist language at a board meeting four years ago. Essex says “Faragher strongly denies the incident” but “the club will review why it was not fully and independently investigated at the time.”
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

Yorkshire racism crisis: All you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s DCMS hearing

The racism crisis engulfing Yorkshire will be laid bare on Tuesday when the parliamentary select committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport holds an evidence session into the subject.Here, the PA news agency looks at what that means and at some of the key players.What is a select committee?A parliamentary select committee is a cross-party group of MPs set up to scrutinise the work and remit of a specific Government department.Why is this one interested in Yorkshire?The racism allegations of Azeem Rafiq and others pertaining to their time at Yorkshire has attracted huge political interest, from an urgent question...
SOCIETY
newschain

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq breaks down in tears in front of MPs as he reveals he was constantly called the ‘P’-word at Yorkshire

Azeem Rafiq fought back tears as he told MPs the word ‘P**’ was “used constantly” across his two spells at Yorkshire and no one in leadership challenged it. Rafiq first alleged racial harassment and bullying against the county and accused them of institutional racism in September last year, with the club launching an investigation soon afterwards.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: There ‘seemed to be an acceptance’ of racist abuse at Yorkshire

Azeem Rafiq fought back tears as he told MPs the word ‘P**i’ was “used constantly” across his two spells at Yorkshire and no one in leadership challenged it.Rafiq first alleged racial harassment and bullying against the county and accused them of institutional racism in September last year, with the club launching an investigation soon afterwards.However, their handling of it has been heavily criticised. They finally published summary findings of the investigation in September this year and, while the investigation found there was “no question” Rafiq had been subjected to racial harassment and bullying, no individuals faced disciplinary action.Just making my...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Britain’s Prince Charles pays royal visit to Jordan

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrived in Jordan on Tuesday as part of the first royal tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Charles and his wife were greeted on the tarmac by a Jordanian color...

