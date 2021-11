Another day, another adorable social media post involving Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann. Mariska Hargitay has been a fan favorite on Law & Order: SVU for just about as long as we can remember. She has starred as Olivia Benson on the Law & Order spinoff since 1999 and still is to this very day. As a matter of fact, Hargitay and the rest of her colleagues on SVU just hit an impressive milestone on Thursday — they officially aired their 500th episode of the show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO