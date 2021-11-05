Garlock workers in Palmyra end strike: New four-year contract approved

The union strike at Garlock Sealing Technologies had come to an end.

The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local 588 said they ratified a new four year contract. The strike lasted three days, according to representatives of the union.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our Local 588 members for sticking together and showing the company what the Machinists are all about,” IAM District 65 Directing Business Representative Ron Warner told the Finger Lakes Times. “It was a tough fight, but we didn’t waver. Member activism was high, and the bargaining committee was ready and well-prepared. This group was determined to get a good contract, and they did.”

The strike began when the original contract offer was turned down over the weekend.

