Yorkshire chairman Hutton resigns over Rafiq racism case

midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned in the fallout from Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations against the English cricket club. “Today I announce my resignation as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, with immediate effect," Hutton said Friday. “There has been a constant unwillingness from the executive...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

