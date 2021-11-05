CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketmind: Headed for $100 trillion

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at the day ahead from Sujata. A week that started with expectations of hawkish central banks, flattening bond yield curves and an equity correction is heading for a calmer end after Fed assurances that rate hikes were not yet on its mind and the Bank of England stunned markets...

www.investing.com

actionforex.com

Why Tumbling Real Yields May Become a Real Headache for the DXY Index

There has been no obvious catalyst for the fall in yields. However, it is notable that the decline has been global. For example, overnight long end yields in Germany and the U.K. declined by 8-11bp while U.S. treasury yields declined by 4-7bp as U.S. 30 year yields reached their lowest level since July.
wtvbam.com

Marketmind: The inflation conundrum

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee. There’s no respite for global policymakers from the dreaded “I” word. They may have spent the greater part of the last two weeks reiterating their belief that high inflation is transitory, but markets remain wary of buying into that message. Hardly...
US News and World Report

Stocks Slide, Dollar Gains as US CPI Sparks Tightening Fears

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -A gauge of global stock markets edged lower and the dollar built on earlier gains on Wednesday after U.S. consumer inflation surged to its highest since 1990, raising concern the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner than expected. Real yields on U.S. Treasuries slid to record...
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Dovish Fed Taper, Now Hawkish BoE?

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Well done Mr. Powell! The Federal Reserve Chair looks to have managed to sell the dialling back of the bank's massive stimulus programme as a dovish taper and investors can now return to the joys of stock markets at record highs.
Reuters

Marketmind: Judgement Day for the Fed

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee. One of the most anticipated market events of the year is here. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to detail plans to end its pandemic-era bond purchases by mid-2022 with a $15 billion per month “taper” broadly priced in.
investing.com

Marketmind: Aussie cbank caves in, who's next?

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. Another central bank has opened the door to earlier interest rate hikes than flagged. Australia officially ditched its 0.1% target for three-year debt and omitted projections for rates to stay unchanged until 2024 at least. Markets are keeping up pressure on the RBA, pricing rates to rise from next May.
FXStreet.com

The $3.5 trillion spendalooza bill gets cut by $2 trillion

Currencies are stuck in the mud. But Gold gained $9.20 yesterday. Good Day… And a Tom Terrific Tuesday to you! Well November is here, and so too are the days of dull, gray skies, bare trees (not yet but coming), and cold days and nights… I would think that we would have an Indian Summer eventually this month, at least of a couple of days, but that’s it! This Sunday we will “fall back”, and daylight savings time will end. I always detested this time because I would go to work in the dark, and come home in the dark… But now that I’m retired, it still bothers me that we mess with this changing the clocks twice a year…. Today is Election Day for many states… It was a year ago that… oh, never mind, that’s not what I want to talk about today… Paul McCartney and Wings greet meet me this morning with their song: My Love.
wealthmanagement.com

U.S. ETFs About to Hit $7 Trillion Milestone

There was $6.99 trillion in U.S.-listed ETF assets at the end of October 2021, up from $5.47 trillion at year-end 2020, according to CFRA data. With a slight climb in the S&P 500 index, we will see a second trillion milestone hit this year as the stocks inside SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and peer large-cap equity ETFs rise in value. Indeed, the combination of strong equity market returns and $726 billion of positive net ETF flows year-to-date through October has driven total assets to reach new highs. Equity ETFs gathered 76% of the new money so far in 2021, slightly lower than asset category’s 80% share of the market, as fixed income ETFs punched above their weight with 23% and took some of the share typically held by commodities funds, which were out of favor. As investors become more comfortable using ETFs for strategic and tactical purposes, fixed income ETFs are likely to be utilized further to support asset allocation and cash management needs for retail and institutional investors.
Shore News Network

Marketmind: Halloween scare on markets

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee. Some ghoulish pre-Halloween drama this week on global bond markets but it hasn’t really spooked equity markets, which have marched higher even as short-end government bond yields explode — the tech-heavy Nasdaq in particular, hit a new record high on Thursday.
The Motley Fool

These 2 Trillion-Dollar Stocks Are Lighting Up the Nasdaq

The Nasdaq is outperforming the broader market Wednesday. Earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet are a big reason why. Both companies have strong outlooks for future success. The stock market was mixed on Wednesday, but investors in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) didn't notice any slowdown in positive market sentiment. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was up half a percent, even as the broader market was flat and other leading benchmarks gave up ground.
investing.com

European stocks inch up on earnings ahead of U.S. inflation data

(Reuters) -European stocks hovered below all-time highs on Wednesday, supported by a jump in oil companies and some strong earnings reports ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% as British retailer Marks & Spencer surged 14.8% after exceeding first-half profit forecasts and hiking...
investing.com

China's CPI Accelerated To 1.5%, U.S. CPI To Approach 6%

As bond yields slumped yesterday, stocks snapped their advancing streak. The Stoxx 600 fell for the first time in nine sessions yesterday and was lower today. The S&P 500 ended a nine-session advance, and the NASDAQ snapped a 12-session rally. Futures on the indices pointed to a lower open. Bonds...
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Lower, Spooked by Inflation Data; Dow Down 50 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened lower on Wednesday after data showing the U.S. inflation rate hit its highest in over 30 years, something sure to put fresh pressure on the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy faster. By 9:40 AM ET (1440 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
CNBC

Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar retreat

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,817.65 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having hit its highest since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,822.30. Gold prices extended a rally to hit a two-month high on Monday as a retreating dollar bolstered the precious metal's appeal.
