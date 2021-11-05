CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB policymakers push back on rate hike bets, see inflation falling

investing.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation will fall next year, even if more slowly than once thought, suggesting conditions for a 2022 interest rate hike, which markets have priced in for October, will not be met, European Central Bank policymakers said on Friday. With annual inflation at a 13-year high...

uk.investing.com

investing.com

ECB's De Cos says interest rates hike is unlikely in 2022

MADRID (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is unlikely to raise interest rates in the second half of 2022, European Central Bank policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday. De Cos said rate hikes were not even considered in "a period close to the second half of 2022" as...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

ECB's Lagarde sees inflation below 2% target in medium term

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde doubled down on her assessment that euro-area inflation will ease as economies rebound, falling back below the 2% target in the medium term. "As the recovery continues and supply bottlenecks unwind, we can expect the price pressure on goods and services to normalize," Lagarde...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dovish comments from ECB Chief helped ease fears over tighter monetary policy

Dovish commentary from European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Christine Lagarde helped ease concerns over tighter monetary policy and boosted European stocks to reach record highs on Monday. Lagarde said elevated inflation looks stickier than once anticipated but would ease in 2022, therefore, any drastic policy changes would not be prudent at the moment.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro Plummets After Lagarde’s Speech

The euro headed down after being flat for a while despite an empty macroeconomic calendar and the relevance of a correction. Data on the eurozone trade balance went unnoticed, although the trade surplus came at EUR 7.3 billion in September compared to a forecast of EUR 10.7 billion. Moreover, the previous results were downwardly revised to EUR 3.5 billion versus EUR 4.8 billion.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bond Investors Unsettled By Inflation Amid Stagflation Talk, Black Swan Events

The bigger-than-expected jump in inflation last week led to a quick selloff of US Treasuries on Wednesday after data showed a 6.2% year-on-year increase in the consumer price index for October. Yield on the 10-year note spiked more than 11 basis points to top 1.56% after going as low as 1.41% on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Top economists see no prolonged high inflation, no rate hike next year

Despite appearances – especially in the United States – the era of high inflation isn’t set for a comeback in the view of Australia’s leading economists, and most see no need for the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates next year. In the US, figures released last week showed the consumer price index surged 6.2% in the year to October, the most since 1990. So-called “core” inflation (which excludes volatile prices) climbed 4.6%, also the most for 30 years. US underlying inflation Former US treasury secretary Larry Summers is talking about a jump to 11% as over-heating becomes entrenched, necessitating rate hikes in...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Lagarde: Conditions for rate hike very unlikely to be satisfied next year

In a European Parliament committee hearing, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “growth momentum is moderating to some extent owing to supply bottlenecks and the rise in energy prices.” Consumer spending is “solid”, but shortages of materials, equipment and labour are “weighing on manufacturing production, weakening the near-term outlook.” “Although the duration of supply constraints is uncertain, they are likely to persist for several months and gradually ease only during 2022,” she added.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bank of Mexico hikes rate again as inflation spirals

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the fourth straight policy meeting on Thursday, taking it to 5.00%, in a 4-to-1 vote by its governing board, as markets looked forward to more hikes down the pike. The decision was in...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

As central banks push back on rate hike bets, can they be trusted? [Video]

The world’s biggest central banks have been on the offensive lately, arguing that markets have become overly aggressive with their pricing of rate hikes. Policymakers have been taken aback not only by the scale of the price shocks induced by the global shutdowns but also by how widespread and persistent the supply constraints have become. Subsequently, inflation expectations have risen to multi-year highs, with bond markets being the first to respond to the changing inflation landscape. But who is right? Are investors overreacting to the inflation threat, or are policymakers putting off the tough decisions for later? And why the US dollar could come out on top in the normalization race even if the Fed doesn’t.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Rate Hike Speculations Heighten as Eurozone’s Inflation Accelerates Further

The latest ECB bulletin, European Commission’s latest inflation projections and the preliminary inflation data for October rekindled ECB’s rate hike speculations. At the ECB bulletin, policymakers acknowledged that strong inflation proves more persistent than previously anticipated. Yet, they expected that it would fade next year. As noted in the report, the present inflationary pressure has been driven by “increasing food and energy inflation”. This reflected the low base effect last year. Most of these pressures should be “of a temporary nature”, The ECB attributed the appreciation of inflation to three main factor: 1. Surging energy prices, 2. demand improvement outpacing supply as global economies reopen, and 3. base effects related to the end of the VAT cut in Germany are still contributing to higher inflation.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Euro Zone Inflation Decline May Be Slower: Policymakers

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation may fall more slowly than earlier thought, partly on persistent supply chain bottlenecks, but the European Central must not overreact by removing stimulus too quickly, two ECB policymakers said on Friday. Inflation shot above 4% last month, more than twice the ECB's 2% target, on...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Near 16-Month High on Rates Hike Bets

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Friday morning in Asia, and was set for its best week in five months. Investors continue to bet that higher-than-expected inflation will prompt central banks to hike interest rates quicker than expected. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Blowout US inflation data ramps up Fed rate hike bets

The October US inflation report far exceeded expectations on Thursday, ramping up bets in favour of interest rate hikes and sending the dollar sharply higher against almost every other currency. Headline inflation jumped to its highest level in more than thirty years last month, with a combination of ongoing supply...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Marketmind: Rate hikes back on markets' radar

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. Ouch. For all the central bank assurances about the inflation spike being transitory, investors are struggling to look past the biggest annual rise in U.S. inflation in 31 years. A stampede for inflation-protected Treasuries (TIPS) sent 10-year yields on such securities...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Money markets once again ramp up ECB rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets on Thursday brought forward bets for a European Central Bank rate hike, reflecting a shift higher in U.S. rate-rise expectations after strong inflation numbers on Wednesday. Eonia money market futures dated to the European Central Bank's September 2022 meeting see a 100% chance...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar climbs as U.S. inflation surge fuels rate hike speculation

FILE PHOTO: Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By Julien Ponthus...
WESTMINSTER, CO
FXStreet.com

Fed's Bullard: Seeing two rate hikes in 2022

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told Fox Business Network on Monday that he sees the Fed hiking its policy rate twice in 2022, as reported by Reuters. "If we had to, we could end the taper somewhat sooner than June." "If inflation is more persistent, we may have...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB Schnable: Aware of inflation fears but unlikely to raise rates next year

Reuters reported that The European Central Bank is keenly aware of citizens' concern about high inflation but is very unlikely to raise interest rates next year as price pressure are likely to abate, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday. "This high inflation is causing growing concerns among people...
BUSINESS

