ECB policymakers push back on rate hike bets, see inflation falling

The latest ECB bulletin, European Commission’s latest inflation projections and the preliminary inflation data for October rekindled ECB’s rate hike speculations. At the ECB bulletin, policymakers acknowledged that strong inflation proves more persistent than previously anticipated. Yet, they expected that it would fade next year. As noted in the report, the present inflationary pressure has been driven by “increasing food and energy inflation”. This reflected the low base effect last year. Most of these pressures should be “of a temporary nature”, The ECB attributed the appreciation of inflation to three main factor: 1. Surging energy prices, 2. demand improvement outpacing supply as global economies reopen, and 3. base effects related to the end of the VAT cut in Germany are still contributing to higher inflation.
