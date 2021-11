Pets left behind and trapped by lava have received food from drones after a popular vacation spot in Spain was disrupted by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. For almost a month, the volcano has been spewing lava, causing many to evacuate, with more than a thousand buildings destroyed and 6,000 residents forced to leave the island of La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, with some leaving behind their pets.

ANIMALS ・ 26 DAYS AGO