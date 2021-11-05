These states and cities are offering to pay kids if they get vaccinated

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Starting Wednesday, Broward County Schools, in partnership with the Department of Health, will begin on-site vaccinations for children ages five and older.
The youngest members of our society told CBS4’s Ashley Dyer, they’re ready to get vaccinated.
“I feel really happy because once I get my vaccine it means I don’t need to worry that much about COVID anymore,” said 9-year-old Kardhik Sambadh, a third grader at Country Hills Elementary.
“I think it’s really good because I don’t want to get sick,” said Nikita Anthony.
Jenny Thoppin said as soon as the school district called her, she signed up her...
