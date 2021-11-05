Cold morning for much of the east as coastal rain hits the southeast and the Pacific Northwest

New York (CNN Business) — Shoppers are already taking a hit at the grocery store. Soon, even their cheapest meat options will get more expensive. Tyson Foods (TSN), Conagra (CAG) and Kraft Heinz (KHC) have notified their retail customers in recent weeks that they will raise prices in January for some frozen and refrigerated meats. Products that will see increases include Ball Park hot dogs and burgers, State Fair corn dogs, Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast, Hillshire Farm sausage and lunch meat, and Hebrew National and Oscar Mayer hot dogs, according to supplier letters to wholesale customers viewed by CNN Business.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 20 HOURS AGO