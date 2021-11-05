CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia DOT announces road closures ahead of Braves Parade

 5 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga. ( WRBL ) – To ensure the safety of people attending the victory parade in celebration of the Atlanta Braves World Series win, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has announced the following closures for interstate exit ramps and state routes for Friday, Nov. 5.

  • US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway from Riverwood Parkway to Akers Mill Road  – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
  • US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway from Riverwood Parkway to I-285 (Ramps open, all exiting traffic directed NB) – 11:00 am to 5:00 pm
  • US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway from Riverwood Parkway to Cumberland Boulevard – Noon to 5:00 pm
  • Exit 19 (US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway) from I-285 Eastbound – Noon to 5:00 pm
  • Exit 20 from I-285 Westbound – Noon to 5:00 pm
  • Sweeping for re-opening of Cobb pkwy to begin at 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Additionally, the Cumberland Boulevard, Akers mill HOV eastbound lane and Windy Hill Road interstate interchanges will remain open to exiting and entering traffic. Cobb County police officers and signed detours will also be in place to assist drivers.

In the announcement, the department also encourages attendees and motorists in the Atlanta area to “exercise caution, drive alert, and slow down as a higher volume of vehicles and pedestrians are anticipated in the area.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

