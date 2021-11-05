CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

10 tips to keep control of your spending on Black Friday

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lshXb_0cnQdClx00
Lifestyle

Black Friday (November 26) will soon be here, although retailers often start bombarding customers with deals ahead of the shopping bonanza.

With household finances being squeezed by bill rises, and some concerns having been raised about potential shortages, it’s particularly important this year to stay focused and avoid overbuying.

To help you stick to a budget, here are some expert tips…

1. Write down your reasons for buying

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yB9Vq_0cnQdClx00
Writing a list can help you work out what you really want to buy (Alamy/PA)

Catherine Hiley, a Black Friday deals expert at Uswitch.com, says: “A great starting point to keep control of how much you spend on Black Friday is to list out the items you really need and the reasons for buying something.

“If you struggle with overspending, having a dedicated spreadsheet with your list of options, best places to buy and a reason for buying each can be really beneficial. This can also help you avoid buyer’s remorse and get the items for all the right reasons.”

With some retailers potentially offering discounts ahead of Black Friday, it’s important to be ready to pounce.

Hiley suggests: “Keep an eye out for when deals start. If you’re buying something likely to sell out quickly, set up an account with the website to avoid a last minute dash to set up logins. This can help you get to the front of the queue when the offer goes live.”

3. Find out what other consumers think

Don’t just be swayed by the price tag – Hiley recommends seeking out customer reviews to get an idea of the quality of the product.

4. Check the seller

Smaller websites can offer great deals – but if you haven’t heard of them or used them before, make sure they’re legitimate.

Hiley suggests making sure the website is secure, the address is registered as a business and they have good reviews on independent websites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwDJY_0cnQdClx00
Checking the seller will help avoid buyer’s remorse (Alamy/PA)

5. Cut your household bills

Black Friday isn’t just a chance to save on gadgets, Hiley says, but it’s also an opportunity to cut your household bills. If your mobile phone contract has ended or is coming to an end, you might be able to find a discounted Sim-only deal while keeping the same handset.

6. Take advantage of cashback

Some credit cards or websites will reward you with cashback when you make purchases.

But Hiley says if paying by credit card, remember to clear the balance on time – otherwise you could face big APR rates. She also says avoid buying on credit if it will make you feel tempted to overspend.

7. Don’t buy items just because they are on sale

Elle McAtamney from TopCashback (topcashback.co.uk) says: “Don’t be tempted to impulse buy… Having an attitude that you will buy the item even if it doesn’t go in the sale can be helpful. That way you’ll look at any kind of discount as a bonus, and not feel disappointed.”

8. Ask yourself if it’s really a bargain

The prices of some products might be increased before being slashed for Black Friday.

McAtamney’s top piece of advice is to compare the cost and model across different retailers well before Black Friday.

9. No Black Friday reduction? Look for other ways to save

If what you wanted wasn’t discounted on November 26, there may be other ways to get it cheaper.

McAtamney says: “Perhaps the retailer will offer a percentage off if you download their app or sign up to a newsletter.”

10. Know your rights and be mindful of how you pay

Shoppers have an array of rights under the Consumer Rights Act, meaning goods must be of satisfactory quality and fit for purpose. There are also certain rights to cancel when you buy items online.

McAtamney adds: “It can be a good idea to pay for items on your credit card because it can provide you with an extra layer of protection if things go wrong – but you should pay it off in full when payment is due. Don’t put yourself into debt.”

Under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, people can make a claim to their credit card company if something goes wrong with a purchase. The goods must have cost between £100 and £30,000. Cardholders can also try making a claim using chargeback, where they can ask the card provider to reverse a transaction.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Seven teenagers charged with father-of-two’s murder

Detectives investigating the death of a father-of-two who was attacked as he walked home have charged seven teenagers with murder. Emergency services were called to Romsey Close, Cramlington Northumberland in the early hours of May 29 following reports that 35-year-old Danny Humble had been attacked. He died the next day,...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sale#Consumer Credit#Consumer Rights#Credit Card#Uswitch Com
moneysavingmom.com

JCPenney Early Black Friday Deals: Curtains, Towels, Sheet Sets, & More!

JCPenney has started rolling out their early Black Friday Deals! Check out these great prices on linens!. Home Expressions Microfiber Ultra Soft Sheet Sets (Any Size) — $14.99. Curtains & Drapes Single Panels — $9.99. Shipping is free on orders over $75 or avoid shipping costs with free in-store pickup.
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

How to find the best deals on Black Friday 2021: Shopping tips and tricks

Black Friday is the busiest and biggest retail holiday of the year. Shoppers can snag deep discounts on laptops, tablets, monitors, headphones, gaming and more. Big-ticket items like TV monitors will also get notable markdowns. The best Black Friday electronics deals slash 50% off or more today’s most coveted tech....
SHOPPING
Kenosha News.com

Tips for Shopping Black Friday and Beating Pandemic Setbacks

After a day of feasting on turkey and pumpkin pie, consumers have typically flocked to their local stores on Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — to find the best deals on gifts for the holiday season. Last year, the pandemic changed the way many people shopped. Adobe Analytics,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
T3.com

AO.com shares its top 5 Black Friday shopping tips

The Black Friday sales are almost upon us now and with them so no doubt you're prepping to save big on some items you've had your eye on and perhaps get your Christmas gift shopping done at the same time. Throughout the sales period, T3 will be highlighting the best...
SHOPPING
financialbuzz.com

Nintendo Switch Bundle Black Friday Deals 2021: Early Games, Controllers & Accessories Bundle Deals Tracked by Spending Lab

–Black Friday deals researchers have revealed the latest early Nintendo Switch bundle deals for Black Friday, including offers on Nintendo Switch bundles, Switch Lite bundles & Switch OLED bundles. Explore the latest deals by clicking the links below. Best Nintendo Switch Bundle Deals:. Save on Nintendo Switch consoles including Switch...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Martin Lewis shares his ultimate ‘quick tip’ for Black Friday shopping

Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is just around the corner and there are plenty of deals to get excited about with many retailers ramping up their pre-sales. Taking place on Friday 26 November through to 29 November – otherwise known as Cyber Monday – the sale will see prices slashed across tech, home appliances, beauty, fashion, kids’ toys and more. The shopping bonanza is the perfect opportunity to make a dent in your Christmas shopping list or save on big-ticket items such as TVs, AirPods and Nintendo Switch consoles.With just three weeks to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how to keep your holiday spending in check

The holidays are a joyous time, but if you aren’t careful, you could end up with a season full of financial stress. The good news is, you can avoid this fate by following simple tips to help keep your holiday spending under control, so your festive cheer doesn’t end up leading to financial decisions you regret.
RETAIL
Missoulian

As You Shop Black Friday, Keep Return Policies in Mind

When you think of Black Friday, the first thing that pops to mind is probably gift buying. But many of those gifts will also need to be returned — and there are going to be lots of gifts this year. The National Retail Federation expects this year’s spending to be 8.5% to 10.5% higher than last year.
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

35 Early Black Friday Sales You Should Shop Today

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still several weeks away, but many retailers have launched their biggest sales of the year. Right now, you save hundreds of dollars on tech, bedding, workout gear, and home goods in a couple of clicks. The best part about shopping these sales early is that you don’t have to worry about the gear you want running out of stock or arriving late. These sales are all similar (if not identical) to the deals you’ll get during the peak of holiday shopping season, so you shouldn’t worry about waiting for the next round of deals. We’ll be...
SHOPPING
Marie Claire

Black Friday Shoe Deals to Reboot Your Wardrobe

There’s no better opportunity to reinvigorate your shoe collection than in the second half of November. Thanks to once in once-in-a-year Black Friday deals, you can snag the shoes you’ve been window shopping, for a fraction of their full price. You might be asking yourself whether Black Friday, the infamous shopping day that falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving—this year falls on November 26—is really worth the hype. Well, the answer is yes. Mostly because you don’t have to fight the crowds (or even leave your couch) to get some of the best shoe deals out there. Legendary and new It brands alike, many of which rarely hold a sale, will offer up some unbeatable prices. Making it the opportune time to snag yourself a few things or the perfect reason to get a jump start on your holiday gift list.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Black Friday India 2021: The best early Amazon deals on TVs, headphones and more

We are halfway through the festive season in India and the Black Friday 2021 sales are just around the corner. That means there is still plenty of time left to grab a range of products at discounted prices.Black Friday is celebrated in the United States a day after Thanksgiving, which is the fourth Friday of November. This year it will fall on 26 November — and although its origins are in the US, it is now marked by discounts at online stores around the world. During the Black Friday sales, retailers offer heavy discounts on products that range anywhere from...
SHOPPING
pix11.com

Brad’s Deals tips on Black Friday must-haves

It’s been widely reported that shoppers can expect deal shortages on Black Friday. And while that means you may need to do some shopping early, or spend a few extra bucks here and there, don’t panic. There will still be plenty of deals and options for shoppers this year. Shopping...
SHOPPING
goodmorningamerica.com

Target reveals early Black Friday sales and weeklong 'Holiday Best' deals

Holiday shopping season has come early, and Target is joining in on the fun with some good news. The mass retailer has revealed early Black Friday sales, as well as weeklong "Holiday Best," deals kicking off on Oct. 31. The discounts will be available to shop in stores as well...
SHOPPING
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy