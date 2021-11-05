CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Zhengzhou exchange sets Nov 2022 coal contract margin requirement

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258THd_0cnQcUAK00

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange has set the margin requirement for the thermal coal futures contract for November 2022 delivery at 30%, it said on Friday as the November 2021 contract expires.

The November 2022 margin requirement is below the 50% set on contracts for deliveries between December 2021 and January 2022, and the 40% set for February to May 2022.

But it is in line with the 30% requirement for June to October 2022.

The adjustment of margin requirements is one of many tools imposed by exchange houses to stabilise markets and crack down on speculation.

Last month China’s securities regulator waded into Beijing’s campaign against high coal prices, ordering futures bourses to raise fees and restrict trading quotas.

The most active thermal coal futures contract for January delivery soared 47% to a record high in the first eight trading days in October but gave up all those gains during the last eight trading days of the month.

On Friday the Zhengzhou exchange also set the daily trading limits for the November 2022 contract at 10%.

Reuters

Reuters

