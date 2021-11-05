CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNC names Duke Buchan new finance chair as Ricketts steps down

By Alex Isenstadt
 5 days ago
Duke Buchan is pictured. | Courtesy of Duke Buchan

Todd Ricketts is stepping down from his post as finance chair of the Republican National Committee, the organization announced to party officials on Thursday.

Ricketts will be succeeded by Duke Buchan, a Florida-based investor who served as ambassador to Spain under former President Donald Trump. Buchan is set to assume the post in January.

Buchan, whose appointment was approved by the RNC’s executive committee, has established himself as a major party donor over the past two decades. During the 2020 election, he donated more than $940,000 to support Trump’s campaign, according to campaign finance records.

Ricketts has served as finance chair since 2018, when he replaced Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn, who stepped down amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Ricketts is a scion of one of the most powerful megadonor families in Republican politics: His parents, Joe and Marlene, have given millions of dollars to the party over the years. Ricketts’ brother, Pete, is the second-term governor of Nebraska.

Those familiar with Ricketts’ decision said he had been planning his departure for several months and was looking to leave by the end of the year.

“For the past three and a half years, I have been privileged to serve as the finance chairman of the Republican National Committee,” Ricketts said in a statement. “I’m excited by all the Republican candidates we helped elect during my tenure as well as the investments we made and the infrastructure we developed as a party.

The 58-year-old, Harvard Business School-educated Buchan was initially a supporter of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s presidential campaign in 2016. But after Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee, Buchan quickly got on board and contributed more than $450,000 to his campaign.

Buchan said in a statement that he “look[ed] forward to building on our momentum, strengthening our party’s infrastructure, and raising the resources needed to support Republicans' message of freedom and prosperity across the country."

The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
The Independent

Buttigieg is right — America’s roads are racist. Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson are pretending to misunderstand

Another day, another manufactured right-wing outrage about America’s history of systemic racism. On Monday, White House correspondent for The Grio April Ryan asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg how the infrastructure bill will “deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways.” Secretary Buttigieg, who has talked about this issue before, delivered a response that would set right-wing Twitter on fire with white-hot rage.Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) sarcastically tweeted, “The roads are racist. We must get rid of roads.” Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who has himself sparked backlash over the past year for echoing the white supremacist Great Replacement theory,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
