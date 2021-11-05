Canceled: Kappa Delta - White Rose Celebration

This article contains graphic depictions of historic domestic violence. For many women in colonial Victoria, home was not a place of security and comfort. Instead, home – both on the goldfields and off – tethered women to lives that were unsafe and unpredictable. The “private” nature of historic violence in the home presents unique challenges to historians. While newspaper reports of men’s violence towards their wives were commonplace, they presumably comprised only a small percentage of the actual domestic violence being perpetuated. Often, only the most violent stories reached the press. In my research, I draw on the interwoven lives of the...

