CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canceled: Kappa Delta - White Rose Celebration

qu.edu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Rose Ceremony is a tradition the night before initiation, where we make sure the girls are...

www.qu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
UC Tangerine

Kappa Delta Phi NAS holds bake sale for suicide prevention

Sorority Kappa Delta Phi NAS held a bake sale on campus on Nov. 4 in order to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). AFSP is voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death, according to their website.
UTICA, NY
Upworthy

Homeless woman seen on video joyfully dancing in parking after job interview gets huge surprise

That was the case for 21-year-old Kallayah Jones, and her optimism paid off exponentially. Jones had been unemployed for months, not to mention homeless for two years, jumping from friend's houses to her grandparents' home. Add onto that: having to search for jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, which I don't need to tell you is no easy feat. So when she had her interview for a serving position at The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in Georgia, it's understandable that Jones felt intense anxiety.
THEATER & DANCE
cnu.edu

Trible Receives Highest Honor From Omicron Delta Kappa

National leadership society also honors university leaders and students. The Omicron Delta Kappa Society and Educational Foundation Board of Trustees (ODK) awarded President Trible the 2021 Laurel Crowned Circle Award, the highest honor bestowed by the national leadership honor society. ODK president Tara Singer and past board chair Sally Albrecht...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Rose
Gainesville.com

Local Delta chapter celebrates 36th anniversary

The Gainesville Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. celebrated 36 years of dedicated and committed service to the Gainesville community last Tuesday via ZOOM. Members of the chapter and Deltas from throughout the country joined the Zoom meeting to reminisce, offer encouragement, connect with each other and share sisterly love.
GAINESVILLE, FL
State News

Protesters gather outside Delta Kappa Epsilon, advocate for accountability

Protesters gathered outside of the Delta Kappa Epsilon, or DKE, fraternity house on Nov. 3. to advocate for accountability within the fraternity. Students stood outside the house for two hours, attracting attention from passersby and police officers. “Me and my roommate think that frats aren’t held accountable for what they...
PROTESTS
Delta County Independent

Delta Rotary Club celebrates 100 years in Delta

The Delta ClubThe Delta Rotary Club had its beginning in May, 1921, having been sponsored by the Rotary Club in Grand Junction. Delta’s organizational meeting was held in the Hillman building at 4th Street and Main Street and 19 charter members, all new Rotarians, resulted from that first meeting. Only...
DELTA, CO
dailyeasternnews.com

Pi Kappa Alpha voluntarily disbands chapter

Eastern’s chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha has surrendered its charter and is no longer an active fraternity at Eastern. The Zeta Gamma chapter submitted its letter of intent to surrender its charter on Oct. 12, according to an email sent to alumni of the chapter. The Supreme Council of Pi Kappa Alpha voted to accept the surrender of the chapter.
mysweetcharity.com

MySweetCharity Photo Gallery Alert: 2021 Kappa Tablescapes

Just in time for the holidays, those Dallas key-loving Kappa Alumnae provided dozens of table settings at the cocktail reception on Monday, October 11, and the luncheon on Tuesday, October 12, throughout the Dallas Country Club to inspire area hostesses for their family gatherings. The 2021 Kappa Tablescapes was an especially grand occasion for the annual fundraiser due to its 20th anniversary of partnering with Central Market and the presentation of the Platinum Key to Peggy (Higgins) Sewell.
DALLAS, TX
Port Arthur News

Kappa Chapter community impact celebrates new year, recent awards

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity is well represented in Port Arthur. Perry Coleman, Arthur Craft, Russell M. Getwood, Anderson H. Harrison, Oscar J. McNeil, Spurgeon Wallace and Thomas Welch III founded the Alumni Chapter was in 1953. Many of their successors recently gathered for a group photo including the display of...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
atsu.edu

ATSU-ASDOH celebrates class of 2025 with White Coat Ceremony

A.T. Still University’s Arizona School of Dentistry & Oral Health (ATSU-ASDOH) celebrated 78 members of the class of 2025 with a traditional White Coat Ceremony Oct. 29 in Mesa, Arizona. The ceremony would have typically been held in July with the start of academic courses, but was delayed this year...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
qu.edu

QPSA Bingo Night

If you have any questions, contact Quinnipiac Political Science Association: jlopez3801@gmail.com. Quinnipiac Today is your source for what's happening throughout #BobcatNation. Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to be among the first to know about news, events and members of our Bobcat family who are making a positive difference in our world.
POLITICS
myfox28columbus.com

The Wilds celebrates birth of white rhinoceros calf

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Wilds is celebrating a significant conservation achievement with the birth of a third rhinoceros this season. A male white rhinoceros was born overnight in The Wilds' pasture on October 25 to his mother, Agnes. The Animal Management team said the calf and Agnes are doing well. The calf, which remains unnamed at this time, continues to nurse alongside her mother.
COLUMBUS, OH
TheConversationAU

Mrs Morland and Isabella Murrell: the brutal murder of a domestic angel on the diggings

This article contains graphic depictions of historic domestic violence. For many women in colonial Victoria, home was not a place of security and comfort. Instead, home – both on the goldfields and off – tethered women to lives that were unsafe and unpredictable. The “private” nature of historic violence in the home presents unique challenges to historians. While newspaper reports of men’s violence towards their wives were commonplace, they presumably comprised only a small percentage of the actual domestic violence being perpetuated. Often, only the most violent stories reached the press. In my research, I draw on the interwoven lives of the...
AUSTRALIA
KOCO

It's a boy! Tulsa Zoo celebrates birth of Southern white rhino

TULSA, Okla. — For the first time in the Tulsa Zoo's history, it's celebrating the birth of a Southern white rhino. Zoo officials said the male calf was born at 12:24 p.m. Sunday to mother, Sally, and weighs 127 pounds. He took his first steps within an hour and started...
TULSA, OK
Clinton Herald

White Rose pattern introduced in 1940s

This strange piece of art pottery is a cornucopia vase, popular in the 1930s. It was made by the Roseville Pottery Company. The pattern name is White Rose. Roseville Pottery Company started in Roseville, Ohio, in 1890. A second plant was opened in Zanesville, Ohio, in 1898. White Rose pattern was introduced in the 1940s. White Rose cornucopia vases were made in two sizes, 6 inch (143-6) and 8 inch (144-8). By the late 1940s, there were over 50 shapes in the White Rose pattern glazed in different colors such as sea blue, coral or autumn brown. Reproductions of Roseville pottery have been made in China and sold since the 1980s. The fakes are a different size, so they can be identified. A real, blue Cornucopia White Rose vase that is 8 inches tall sells for $100 to $125.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy