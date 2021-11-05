Canceled: Kappa Delta - White Rose Celebration

This strange piece of art pottery is a cornucopia vase, popular in the 1930s. It was made by the Roseville Pottery Company. The pattern name is White Rose. Roseville Pottery Company started in Roseville, Ohio, in 1890. A second plant was opened in Zanesville, Ohio, in 1898. White Rose pattern was introduced in the 1940s. White Rose cornucopia vases were made in two sizes, 6 inch (143-6) and 8 inch (144-8). By the late 1940s, there were over 50 shapes in the White Rose pattern glazed in different colors such as sea blue, coral or autumn brown. Reproductions of Roseville pottery have been made in China and sold since the 1980s. The fakes are a different size, so they can be identified. A real, blue Cornucopia White Rose vase that is 8 inches tall sells for $100 to $125.
Comments / 0