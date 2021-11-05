Is It Time To Sell Vaccine Stocks?

Is Q4 of 2021 a wise or foolish time to get involved in the equities markets? A quick look at the major index charts can offer a pretty good answer to that question. You'd think that amid a global pandemic that refuses to go away, a new surge of inflation in most of the major world economies, and massive supply chain problems all over the globe, that investing in the securities markets might be a not so smart decision. However, objective data points in the opposite direction. One needs to just take a glance at the one-year or six-month charts of the most popular stock indices, like the FTSE, the DJIA, or the S&P 500.

