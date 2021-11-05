Is It Time To Sell Vaccine Stocks?

The shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) are currently trading at 20% above pre-Covid levels – gaining almost $15 billion in market capitalization despite a slow economic recovery. Investors have been optimistic on the stock by rewarding the expanding top-line and stable margins, but the unemployment rate of 4.8% in September 2021 remains higher than the 3.5% observed in February 2020. Notably, the unemployment rate will reach pre-pandemic levels as economic activity improves and restrictions on education, hospitality, and travel sectors are further eased. As highlighted in our previous article, ADP Stock Looks Fairly Priced, the stock’s valuation multiple (P/E) is slightly higher than historical figures – indicating the possible vulnerability to a correction. We highlight the historical trends in revenues, earnings, and stock price in an interactive dashboard analysis on ADP Valuation.
Comments / 0