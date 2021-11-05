CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Time To Sell Vaccine Stocks?

By Haris Anwar/Investing.com - Investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA powerful rally in the shares of companies that produced breakthrough vaccines to provide protection against the deadly coronavirus is showing signs of peaking. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA ) shares closed down almost 18% yesterday after the company’s sales and earnings missed analysts’ target by a big margin. The Massachusetts-based Moderna told...

