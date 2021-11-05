Canceled: Honors Program 60 Second Student Lectures

WARRENSBURG, MO - Considering the impact the University of Central Missouri’s time-honored motto, “Education for Service,” continues to have on the institution’s approach to nurturing servant leadership, UCM is transitioning from its current internal recognition program to one that closely aligns with the motto in name and scope. UCM President Roger Best recently announced the establishment of the annual Education for Service Awards, which will honor one faculty member, one staff member and one student beginning with the spring 2022 semester. The first nominee applications will be submitted by Dec. 1, 2021 for individuals who exemplify the university’s six core values – Community, Diversity, Excellence, Learning, Opportunity and Service.

