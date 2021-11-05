CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show' is now streaming on Apple TV+

By Joe Wituschek
imore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" has made its debut on Apple TV+. The series, which stars Jack McBrayer, teaches children about the importance of kindness. "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" is now streaming on Apple TV+. The series, which stars Jack McBrayer, teaches kids that "a...

www.imore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For November & December – Updated Schedule

While many of us are still sharpening our turkey knives, streamers and networks are busy decorating for the winter holidays. The Hallmark Channel has the most abundant list of offerings, a number of which star Danica McKellar and Candice Cameron Bure; CBS has a sleigh full of animated favorites like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer; and TBS is running classics such as A Christmas Story and The Wizard of Oz throughout the season. See below for full listings (and outlets). November 4 3rd Rock From the Sun holiday episodes (IMDb) The Addams Family: Christmas with the Addams Family (IMDb) All in the Family holiday episodes (IMDb) Die...
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

Settle in for a wintery weekend in front of the TV with our latest batch of streaming recommendations. There are plenty of new movie releases to keep you busy this weekend, from Netflix's latest Western, The Harder They Fall, to Apple TV Plus' sci-fi drama Finch. In the US, there's the brand new Benedict Cumberbatch-led biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain on Amazon Prime Video in the US, while Star on Disney Plus in the UK offers up the classic '90s action thriller Face/Off.
MOVIES
Montrose Daily Press

‘Finch,’ ‘CODA’ & More Movies to Stream on Apple TV+ This Fall

Emmy-winning series like Ted Lasso have put Apple TV+ on the map, but don’t overlook these original films that are just as engrossing. The last man on Earth feels a duty to man’s best friend in this moving adventure, set in a post-apocalyptic world. Tom Hanks stars as quirky inventor Finch, who builds a robot to care for his beloved pup Goodyear when he’s no longer around. Available Friday, November 5.
TV & VIDEOS
myleaderpaper.com

These are the scariest shows to stream on Netflix - now!

The one thing scarier than watching a horror film in a dark cinema, is watching a horror series alone in your own home. Even so, there are some amongst us that can’t bear to tear their eyes away. So, for those that enjoy the fear, Netflix has a vast selection...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Scheer
Person
Jack Mcbrayer
Primetimer

Apple TV+'s Swagger is one of the rare TV shows that feels fully formed from the jump

"Though it’s set in a niche that’ll be foreign to most viewers — elite youth basketball in the Washington metropolitan area — creator Reggie Rock Bythewood constructs a world so richly realized that there’s no doubt in our minds it existed long before we were invited in, and will continue to exist long after we leave," says Angie Han. "Add vivid characters and sharp storytelling, and it takes only a few episodes for Swagger to establish itself as one of the best new series of the year." Han adds: "Swagger takes 'show, don’t tell' to heart in a way that too few other series do. Bythewood and his writers often pass over the obvious lines, trusting the actors to communicate through loaded gazes or pursed lips as well as their words. The show has style to spare, but its most striking flourishes exist not to show off for their own sake, or to fulfill some tired expectation of what 'prestige TV' is supposed to look like, but to serve the story at hand: The frame might zoom in to horror-movie proportions to convey a character’s fear, or the audio might become muffled as one player becomes laser-focused on another. And Swagger‘s enthusiasm for the sport comes through loud and clear in its game scenes. The camera weaves through intricate choreography of the players to let them show off their moves (and, to my admittedly basketball-illiterate eye, these young actors do look like they can move). It captures some of the pleasure of seeing bodies in motion that watching real sports provides, even as the scripts capture the heated drama and intense pressure that can also come with the game. The series is touted as being inspired by the adolescent experiences of executive producer (and NBA star) Kevin Durant, and while I can’t speak to its technical accuracy, there’s a worn-in quality to its ecosystem that suggests someone working on the show has thought through every inch of it. But Swagger is equally concerned with what happens off the court. The series does not shy away from harsher, darker realities of its characters’ lives. There are storylines about child abuse and sexual assault. Cyberbullying exists as a low but steady thrum on social media. The threat of the coronavirus (the series begins 'Before ABC: Ahmaud, Breonna, COVID') begins as background noise until suddenly it’s front-and-center. Likewise, an incident in the pilot — Jace is confronted by police simply for taking out the trash while looking like a tall Black man — suggests that police brutality casts a shadow over the kids’ lives. Later in the 10-episode season, this becomes a major focal point."
TV SHOWS
New York Post

Jack McBrayer is serious about his new Apple TV+ preschool series

Jack McBrayer’s new Apple TV+ preschool show “comes from a very personal place,” he said. “I was noticing in the world how grownups were behaving around each other and greeting each other with a lack of compassion,” McBrayer, 48, told The Post about “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” premiering Friday (Nov. 5).
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Quvenzhané Wallis Finds Her ‘Swagger’ On New Apple TV+ Show

The former child star is stepping back into the spotlight as a young woman in her fierce new role as a gifted basketball star. Wallis is one of the stars Apple TV+’s newest soon-to-be-hit show Swagger. Inspired by the experiences of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, the 10-episode drama explores the world of youth basketball, the players, their families, and the coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, opportunism and corruption against the backdrop of coming of age as Black teens in America.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreck It Ralph#Veep
Indiana Daily Student

TV shows, films from BIPOC creators come to streaming services this November

The UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report conducted in October 2020 found that the greatest racial disparities in the film industry take place within jobs behind-the-camera like creators, directors and writers. In terms of digital programs, including media found on streaming services, just 10.3% of creators were BIPOC, an acronym that stands...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'The Morning Show' Season 2: Major Character Dies in Latest Episode of Apple TV+ Series

[The Morning Show Season 2, Episode 7 spoilers ahead]. With just a few episodes left in its sophomore season, The Morning Show has brought out some very intense moments for our favorite characters, including a death no one saw coming in its latest. In the seventh episode of the season titled "La Amara Vita," Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) heads to Italy to seek closure from Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), while also figuring out what he shared with Maggie Brenner (Marcia Gay Harden) about their relationship in her forthcoming book. The two who had been romantically involved before his sexual misconduct came to light and got him fired from UBC, shared a melancholy day together, talking, fighting and then dancing in his Lake Como home. Mitch sharing what he knows about the book and how he's somehow changed after all the events that transpired, reveals he is also hanging out with budding local filmmaker, Paola Lambruschini (Valeria Golino).
TV SERIES
9to5Mac

How to watch Dr. Brain TV show, the first Korean drama from Apple TV+

Apple TV’s entrance into the Korean market begins today, with the release of the Apple TV 4K, Apple TV app, and Apple TV+ streaming service in the region. To commemorate the launch, Apple TV+ is debuting its first Korean Apple Original, the sci-fi thriller ‘Dr Brain’. Here’s how to watch …
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ coming to Comcast customers, Stream app coming to Apple TV

Comcast's CEO has announced that the Apple TV+ app will launch on its Xfinity X1, Flex, and XClass TV platforms, and in conjunction, Comcast's Stream app will be on Apple TV hardware. Despite previously appearing to not be interested in the Apple TV app, Comcast will now adopt Apple's app...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch Right Now

When you make a list of everything you're grateful for right now, don't forget to save space for all the shows and movies we've enjoyed so far this year. From great new comedies like FX on Hulu's Reservation Dogs and dramas like HBO's The White Lotus to returning favorites like HBO's Succession and Paramount+'s Evil, there's a lot of quality TV out there. Add in movies (hello, Netflix's The Harder They Fall) and it's straight-up overwhelming, especially if you've fallen behind on your watchlist. And who isn't behind on their watchlist at this point? That's why TV Guide is here with something else you can be grateful for: A complete collection of TV and movie suggestions for every kind of viewer, so you don't have to waste your time scrolling.
TV SHOWS
imore.com

The third and final season of 'Dickinson' is now streaming on Apple TV+

The third and final season of "Dickinson" is now streaming on Apple TV+. The first three episodes of the new season are now available. The third and final season of "Dickinson" is streaming now on Apple TV+. The third season follows Emily Dickinson through the American Civil War. In addition...
TV SERIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Finch’ on Apple TV+, a Bleak and Whimsical Sci-fi Vehicle for Tom Hanks

A storm kicks up so Finch and his bot make their way back to the Tae Technologies building, where one assumes our hero used to work before a solar flare shredded the ozone layer, initiating civilization’s collapse. Finch has a little bunker there, powered by a lone spinning windmill. He has a library with books — one about about gamma rays, one about radiation poisoning, Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth,” a curious publication labeled APOCALYPSE SURVIVAL MAY 2028 — and running water and a fridge and a turntable hi-fi and, of course, his dog, his beloved dog, an adorable little terrier, the symbol of innocence and hope standing next to a man who’s a lone spinning windmill on a gray and dusty windswept plain, weathered and corroded and destined to stop spinning one of these days, who knows how soon, but it’s surely too soon.
TV & VIDEOS
mactrast.com

Tom Hanks Sci-Fi Flick ‘Finch’ Now Available on Apple TV+

Original sci-fi film “Finch,” starring Tom Hanks, is now available on Apple TV+. In “Finch,” a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in the adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. “Finch” stars Hanks...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

The Reluctant Traveler: Eugene Levy To Host Apple TV+ Travel Show

If you're like me, the end of "Schitt's Creek" has left a giant Eugene Levy-shaped hole in your heart, and you've been longing for a new show announcement to help fill the void. Luckily for us, Apple TV+ is coming to the rescue in the form of a new unscripted travel series called "The Reluctant Traveler" hosted by the remarkable Canadian comedy legend. Here's the show's official synopsis from Apple:
TV & VIDEOS
Macdaily News

Apple’s SharePlay: Watch movies and TV shows, listen to music with up to 33 people

With SharePlay in the FaceTime app in iPadOS 15.1, you can bring movies, TV shows, and music into your FaceTime calls. Enjoy a real-time connection with everyone on the call— with synced playback and shared controls, you all see and hear the same moments at the same time. You can also share your screen to show apps, webpages, and more during the conversation.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy