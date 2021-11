A messy winter system will be approaching the Northland today. We start the morning dry, but under overcast skies. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s with winds picking up out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. As the low pressure moves east, we start with just rain for most of the region as temps are still too warm, however, rain snow mix will be with those along the international border. Lows overnight will sit in the upper 30s allowing for rain to continue, while those to our north will drop to freezing and start seeing that rain transition into snow.

DULUTH, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO