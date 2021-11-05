Transformers: Tactical Arena has rolled out to Apple Arcade

My Arcade Empire is an 80's based arcade game where you need to build your own arcade. It is going to take you back in time to a gnarly arcade tapper. Your objective will be to build a totally tubular arcade, but just building one will not be enough. You will also have to attract customers, which is going to help you gain money and character. You can then use it to level up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO