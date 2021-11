Sayings and tips to help you while you’re in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction. I am sure you’ve heard, even overheard this phrase before. But it’s key to gaining, keeping, and maintaining sobriety. We need to focus on the day/moment at hand. When we look to far back we can be filled with regrets and remorse, while too far ahead, may seem impossible and insurmountable. If we stay in the moment and focus on getting through one moment/craving/day at a time, it’s much more manageable and realistic. So focus on getting through today sober, and today only. Tomorrow will take care of itself.

11 DAYS AGO