(credit: Tarina Westlund) Earlier this fall, we let it slip that after 10+ years on ice, Pavement will reconvene in the fall of 2022 to tour Europe and the UK. It won’t stop there, though! Today, we can confirm that next year’s reunion jaunt will touch down in North America, with dates booked across the US and Canada including multi-night runs in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Pavement is coming to a town near you (so long as you live in a big town). Tickets are on-sale this Friday, November 5. Full itinerary and links below.

