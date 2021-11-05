Man faces hundreds of forgery and uttering charges

PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing charges including forgery and uttering after allegedly forging 100 checks from his mother’s bank account.

Timothy Darin Comer, 52, of Princeton has been charged with 100 counts of forgery, 100 counts of uttering and financial exploitation of the elderly, according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Sommers said that Comer had forged his mother’s name on 100 checks from her account and uttered them for payment during the year 2020.

“A check of the bank account revealed $19,761.34 in purchases that were not authorized by Ms. Comer and were solely made to benefit the accused,” Sommers said in the report.

Comer also sold his mother’s jewelry at a local pawn shop for approximately $200, Sommers said.

Comer was arrested Tuesday. He is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver in lieu of $20,000 cash-only bond.

Forgery and uttering are felonies with sentences of up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $500, according to the West Virginia Code. Financial exploitation of an elderly person, protected person or incapacitated adult is also a felony. The charge has a possible sentence of two to 20 years in prison.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com