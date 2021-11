Apple released its transparency report for the second half of 2020 on Monday, including details about data requests from governments, companies and people in litigation around the world. The tech giant said government requests had targeted 83,307 devices, just under half as many as the same time a year earlier. Apple is often kept from sharing details about government data requests, but it did say it provided data 77% of the time, slightly lower than the 80% the same time a year earlier.

