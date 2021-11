The DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone is almost here – we're expecting it to arrive on 5 Nov. In the meantime, I've been scrutinising all the rumours and leaks trying to work out if it could be the first class C2 drone. It's something we've been waiting and hoping for ever since the new drone laws came in at the start of this year, and if true could bump the DJI Mavic 3 Pro right up our best drone ranking.

