Cornell sailing won the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association Fall Women’s Championship for the third consecutive season over the weekend. Impressive performances in both the A and B division boats allowed the Red to hold first place for most of the tournament. The team finished with a total score of 63, scoring 32 in A division and 31 in the B division. The University of Pennsylvania finished in second place with a combined score of 73, while the United States Naval Academy coasted into third with a score of 98.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO