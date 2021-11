Apple officially launched the 6th generation of the iPad Mini and it is definitely the most attractive compact tablet out there. Despite it being one of the smallest and most affordable tablets by Apple, it comes with some flagship-class specifications that a lot of people would never expect, as well as a top-notch design. Is this powerful advanced enough to compete with the latest Apple iPad Air? Through this comparison, we will try to answer by highlighting the main differences between the Apple iPad Air 2020 and the 6th generation of the iPad Mini released in 2021. If you do not know the iPad Mini 6, we believe you will be surprised after reading this comparison.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO