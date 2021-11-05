CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

George Clooney asks media to ‘refrain’ from sharing photos of his children in order to ‘protect’ them

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flpvF_0cnQVtvU00

George Clooney has written an open letter asking the media to “refrain” from using photos of his children.

The actor addressed the letter to “the Daily Mail and other publications” after noticing photos of actor Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby bad been published and then taken down.

Clooney has young twins with international human rights lawyer Amal, whom he married in 2014.

“I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job,” he wrote, adding: “Our children have made no such commitment.”

Clooney said that “the nature of my wife’s work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe”.

The actor-director said he was making the request in order to “protect” his children, stating: “We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences.”

Clooney ended the letter: “We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn’t greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dG41_0cnQVtvU00

Many celebrities elect to keep photos of their children out of the media, and typically don’t post photos of them on social media.

This week, comedian Katherine Ryan expressed “regret” over sharing a rare photo with her family due to comments she received about her daughter, who was wearing an eye mask as part of her Halloween costume.

She revealed that many of her followers repeatedly asked her why she was covering up her daughter’s “two black eyes”.

Ryan said: “I don’t put many pictures of her on social media but she’s at the age now where she’s asking why that is. She thinks it’s quite weird. I did share this photo, and I regretted it almost immediately. I had so many messages.”

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter Ella. The 'Tender Bar' filmmaker admitted his four-year-old son Alexander is "easy" to please and keep entertained, but there are always dramas with the youngster's twin sister that require his and wife Amal's full attention. Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Baz...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Ryan
Person
Billie Lourd
Person
George Clooney
digitalspy.com

Fantastic Beasts star joins George Clooney's new movie

Prolific actor George Clooney is making a new film and has tapped Fantastic Beasts star Callum Turner to star in it, Deadline reports. The movie, titled The Boys In The Boat, is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Daniel James Brown, The Boys In The Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
MOVIES
imdb.com

George Clooney Calls on Daily Mail to Stop Publishing Pictures of Celebrities’ Children

George Clooney has issued a call for the U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail and other outlets to stop publishing pictures of celebrities’ children, calling it a matter of safety. Clooney issued “an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications” on Thursday after asserting that he saw pictures of the 1-year-old son of actor Billie Lourd on the website of Daily Mail. Lourd’s son Kingston is the grandson of the late actor Carrie Fisher and CAA managing director Bryan Lourd. He is the great-grandson of movie legend Debbie Reynolds and singer-actor Eddie Fisher.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

George Clooney pens open letter requesting privacy over fears for his children's safety

George Clooney penned an open letter on Thursday night requesting an end to photos of his children being published by the media. The Ocean's Eleven actor revealed fears for his four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella's safety, explaining that his A-list status and his wife, Amal Clooney's job as a human rights lawyer, means that they must take extra precautions when it comes to the wellbeing of their family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Mark Strong feared beating up George Clooney in Syriana

Mark Strong was terrified of beating up George Clooney in the film 'Syriana'. The 58-year-old actor featured with Clooney in the 2005 thriller and was required to unleash violence on the Oscar-winning star - in a scene so brutal that the 'Gravity' actor ended up injuring his back. Mark told...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Mail
CinemaBlend

George Clooney Gets Candid About Media Sharing Photos Of His Kids After He Saw Billie Lourd Deal With The Same Thing

One of the most basic, primal instincts of a parent is to protect their kids and, in today's society, technology like the Internet and social media add a lot more layers and complications to that basic need to protect. Celebrity parents have it the hardest, as they have to contend with protecting their kids from the press. George Clooney, who has 4-year-old twins with wife Amal, recently got candid about the media sharing snapshots of his children shortly after photos of Billie Lourd’s 1-year-old were published.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reuters

Keep photos of our kids out of media, George Clooney pleads

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - George Clooney has appealed to news outlets to keep his children’s faces out of the press, saying he fears that public photos would put their lives in jeopardy. Clooney, who has four-year-old twins with his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney, said in an open letter...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

327K+
Followers
131K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy