George Clooney asks media to ‘refrain’ from sharing photos of his children in order to ‘protect’ them

George Clooney has written an open letter asking the media to “refrain” from using photos of his children.

The actor addressed the letter to “the Daily Mail and other publications” after noticing photos of actor Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby bad been published and then taken down.

Clooney has young twins with international human rights lawyer Amal, whom he married in 2014.

“I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job,” he wrote, adding: “Our children have made no such commitment.”

Clooney said that “the nature of my wife’s work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe”.

The actor-director said he was making the request in order to “protect” his children, stating: “We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences.”

Clooney ended the letter: “We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn’t greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted.”

Many celebrities elect to keep photos of their children out of the media, and typically don’t post photos of them on social media.

This week, comedian Katherine Ryan expressed “regret” over sharing a rare photo with her family due to comments she received about her daughter, who was wearing an eye mask as part of her Halloween costume.

She revealed that many of her followers repeatedly asked her why she was covering up her daughter’s “two black eyes”.

Ryan said: “I don’t put many pictures of her on social media but she’s at the age now where she’s asking why that is. She thinks it’s quite weird. I did share this photo, and I regretted it almost immediately. I had so many messages.”