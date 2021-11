Have you ever taken a personal device to work and connected it to the work network? Maybe you connected to the Wi-Fi with a mobile device. Perhaps you brought in a personal laptop and plugged into an open port to connect to the internet. These may seem like harmless activities, and some companies even allow non-corporate devices on their guest network as a way to enable visitors to operate in their environment. In shared office environments, open networks are seen as business enablers. However, this communal networking approach is a security nightmare.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO