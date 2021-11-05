Letter to the editor: Changes not for the better

Prince Harry has pleaded with people to stop using the phrase “Megxit”, which he says is “misogynistic.”Harry told the “Re:Wired” panel on the danger of the Internet “lie machine” that the term was started by an online troll and should be avoided.The phrase has been used by the media around the world to describe Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from royal life and move to the US.“70 per cent of the hate speech about my wife on Twitter can be traced to fewer than 50 accounts,” said Harry.“Perhaps the most troubling part of this is the number of...

