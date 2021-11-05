CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Letter to the editor: Changes not for the better

Canton Repository
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur United States and what she has stood for through many generations is slowly fading into the woodwork of socialism. Our structure within is dividing us by a government that is not for its citizens. Our beautiful flag has waved representing our homeland as well as abroad. She waves for each...

www.cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
The Independent

‘QAnon Shaman’ quotes Forrest Gump in court request for light sentence that is riddled with errors

Conspiracy theorist Jacob Chansley, popularly known as “QAnon Shaman,” quoted Forrest Gump in his latest memo requesting that the time he has already spent in jail be considered as his sentence.The memo was Chansley’s fifth plea for freedom ahead of his sentencing next week for participating in the US Capitol Hill riots on 6 January. He pleaded guilty to the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in September. He is set to be sentenced on 17 November. Sentencing guidelines suggest that he may face between 41 to 51 months in prison.The 23-page sentencing memo filed...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
AFP

Overseas Americans sue to restart citizenship renunciations

A group of overseas Americans sued the State Department on Monday to restart citizenship renunciation services, saying a suspension under the Covid-19 pandemic violated their fundamental rights. The United States, with rare exceptions, grants citizenship to anyone born on its soil or with a US parent. A 2010 law aimed largely at avoiding tax dodgers who move abroad has sharply increased the bureaucratic and financial burden for US citizens overseas, including those who may have only peripheral links with the United States. "Most US citizens, especially those residing in the United States, cherish their citizenship," said the lawsuit filed in the US District Court in Washington by the Association of Accidental Americans, a French non-profit group, and nine plaintiffs.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Harry pleads for people to stop saying ‘Megxit’

Prince Harry has pleaded with people to stop using the phrase “Megxit”, which he says is “misogynistic.”Harry told the “Re:Wired” panel on the danger of the Internet “lie machine” that the term was started by an online troll and should be avoided.The phrase has been used by the media around the world to describe Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from royal life and move to the US.“70 per cent of the hate speech about my wife on Twitter can be traced to fewer than 50 accounts,” said Harry.“Perhaps the most troubling part of this is the number of...
CELEBRITIES
FOX40

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Facebook parent to take politics, race out of ad targeting

Facebook-parent Meta on Tuesday said it will stop letting ads be targeted at users based on "sensitive" topics such as race, religion, sexuality or political party, citing concerns about abuse. The company's deep knowledge about its users' interests is prized by advertisers looking to reach a certain audience -- and is an engine of its multi-billion dollar ad business -- but could be used to influence or exclude groups. "We want to... address feedback from civil rights experts, policymakers and other stakeholders on the importance of preventing advertisers from abusing the targeting options we make available," Meta vice president of ad product marketing Graham Mudd wrote. He noted the change was not based on people's actual characteristics but on things like how users interacted with content on the company's platform.
INTERNET
The Independent

Catholic bishops seek answers in rising vandalism incidents

It was after a pair of Catholic churches caught ablaze last summer, one in Southern California and another in Florida that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops decided to start documenting and tracking vandalism at Catholic sites across the country.The two fires occurred on the same morning: July 11, 2020. One destroyed the rooftop of the historic San Gabriel Mission — the fourth of a series of missions across California that Father Junipero Serra founded during the Spanish colonization era. The other ignited in Queen of Peace Catholic Church as parishioners prepared for Mass in Ocala, Florida.Nobody was...
RELIGION
Canton Repository

Commentary: Some of the best quotes from the past week

"We want this thing to spread across the nation." LeBron James, founder of the I Promise School and its related programs. "Occasionally, I've had people ask me 'Oh these stories — they're so dark.' I say, 'Well, rarely does somebody become a ghost because they were ticked to death.'" Bucky...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy