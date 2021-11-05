CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter to the editor: Disinformation needs to go

Canton Repository
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI saw a sign at Hills & Dales and Route 241 that claims “audits prove...

www.cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Proof of massive election fraud finally emerges

Donald Trump has been obsessed with the idea that fraud, perpetrated before, during and after the 2020 election, affected the outcome. The mainstream media has repeatedly debunked these claims, but Trump and many of his supporters persist in claiming that there was massive election fraud last year. Now that a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Orlando Sentinel

Republicans’ election fraud monster suddenly has GOP supervisors worried | Editorial

Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
ORLANDO, FL
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disinformation#Letter To The Editor#Forty#Hills Dales
CNN

Fact check: Deceptive Republican attack ad uses images from Trump presidency to depict 'chaos' under Biden

Washington (CNN) — A new national television ad from House Republicans' campaign arm deceptively uses images of events that occurred during former President Donald Trump's time in office to attack President Joe Biden's tenure. The 30-second ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee, titled "Chaos," begins with House Speaker Nancy...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Reaching for FDR-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities has been politically messy at best, arduous at worst, and about to become even more daunting for the president and his party. Fresh off passage of Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving his even bigger $1.75 trillion package for expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs. Anxious to show voters a deliverable after dismal election results last week, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

73 Percent of Biden Voters Want Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ to be ‘Punished’ — And 39 Percent Want Him Fired

According to a new poll, a whopping 73 percent of Biden voters want punishment meted out to the Southwest Airlines pilot who punctuated a flight with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon!”. For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy