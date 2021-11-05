Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1 1/2 cents, January soybeans are down 1 3/4 cents and December KC wheat is up 1 1/2 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are a little lower ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s reports on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment for October, due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT. According to Dow Jones, analysts are expecting an increase of 450,000 nonfarm payrolls in October after September showed an increase of 194,000. December crude oil is starting modestly higher after OPEC decided to stay with its previous plan of increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day each month. USDA’s next WASDE report will be released Tuesday at 11 a.m. CST.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO