Agriculture

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

By The Associated Press
Biloxi Sun Herald
 5 days ago

Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up...

www.sunherald.com

agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed in Early Trade with WASDE in View

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1 1/2 cents, January soybeans are down 1 3/4 cents and December KC wheat is up 1 1/2 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are a little lower ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s reports on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment for October, due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT. According to Dow Jones, analysts are expecting an increase of 450,000 nonfarm payrolls in October after September showed an increase of 194,000. December crude oil is starting modestly higher after OPEC decided to stay with its previous plan of increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day each month. USDA’s next WASDE report will be released Tuesday at 11 a.m. CST.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: New Month Begins Mixed

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 1/2 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 9 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 1 cent. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Grain markets are mixed with row crops easier while wheat contracts cling to gains. Harvest activity winding down and South American forecasts will be drivers this week.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Morning Trade Mixed

Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents higher, beans are flat to 1 cent lower and wheat is 2 cents lower to 9 cents higher. Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents higher at midday with trade hanging just below nearby resistance with stronger action yet again during the day session. Spread action remains firmer so far, along with 279,415 metric tons sold to Mexico on the daily wire. Ethanol margins should support production near term as we continue to try to catch up stocks from low levels.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Mixed, Await Export Sales Data

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 1/2 cent, November soybeans are up 3 1/4 cents and December KC wheat is down 3 1/2 cents. CME GLOBEX RECAP: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are starting a little higher with European markets mixed. Earnings reports continue to roll in and, according to CNBC.com, 40% of S&P 500 companies have reported and 80% of those have exceeded estimates. USDA’s weekly export sales report is due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT, along with an update of the Drought Monitor and the first estimate of U.S. GDP in the third quarter.
MARKETS
#Livestock#Oats#Wheat#Chicago Grain

