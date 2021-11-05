CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US closer to having antiviral COVID-19 drug available; 11 states sue over Biden vaccine mandate: Latest updates

By Lindsay Schnell, Celina Tebor, Christine Fernando and Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyrWI_0cnQTiX900

The U.S. is getting closer to having an antiviral drug to help treat COVID-19 available, a development experts say will be game-changing in limiting the virus' severity, especially among elderly and immunocompromised populations for whom vaccines are less effective.

Pfizer plans to complete two more studies of its antiviral therapy, Paxlovid , by the end of the year before submitting the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Initial data shows the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89%.

Meanwhile, Merck and Ridgeback have also applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization for their pill molnupiravir.

On Thursday, a British regulatory agency recommended molnupiravir for those with mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for severe illness, making the country the first to approve a COVID-19 antiviral pill.

Also in the news:

►Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his first public comments Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, addressing why he told the news media in August that he was "immunized" and why he is not vaccinated.

►States and cities, including New York City, Chicago, San Antonio and Minnesota, are offering financial incentive for children to get vaccinated through $100 rewards and entry to scholarship raffles.

►Hoping to curb a rise in hostile passengers on planes, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday it has referred 37 cases of unruly passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution.

►Vaccine developer Novavax announced Thursday it has submitted its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the WHO for emergency use listing as the company prepares to ship its vaccine globally.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded 46 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 751,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data . Global totals: More than 248 million cases and 5 million deaths. More than 193 million Americans – 58% of the population – are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC .

📘 What we're reading : Pfizer's COVID vaccine is now available for kids. Will schools require it?

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group .

Online kids’ vaccine finder up and running

Vaccines.gov began listing pediatric COVID-19 doses Friday morning, making it easy to find shots for kids anywhere in the nation.

Parents can go to the website, type in their zip code, click a box specifying they're looking for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for ages 5 to 11 and immediately get a list of clinics, physicians and pharmacies that have the vaccine in stock. The list will expand over time as more sites open appointments.

On some sites, it will be possible to click through and make an appointment online. On others, a phone number will be listed to call for an appointment.

Unlike the scramble adults faced when shots first became available for them in the winter and spring, information about where to get vaccination appointments for children will be clear and up to date, said Dr. Dena Bravata, chief medical officer at Castlight Health, the health care navigation company that runs the site.

"We've done a lot of pressure-testing of the system," she said. "We're good to go."

— Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY

Where to get it, results of study: Everything to know about COVID-19 vaccine and children

Parents of 11-year-olds: Here's what experts say you should do about the COVID-19 vaccine

11 states sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

A wave of attorneys general in 11 states on Friday filed lawsuits against the Biden administration over a new federal rule that will require large companies to vaccinate their workforce against COVID-19 or implement rigorous testing regimes.

A lawsuit filed in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argues that states, not the federal government, has the authority to require vaccinations.

“This mandate is unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise,” said the court filing by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. He said he sued "to protect personal freedoms, preserve Missouri businesses, and push back on bureaucratic tyrants who simply want power and control.”

While those lawsuits will likely make for good politics in red states where federal mandates of any stripe are often viewed with skepticism, experts say that whether they'll make for good legal challenges is a far more difficult question to answer.

Businesses with 100 or more employees will be required to stand up their vaccine-or-testing requirements by Jan. 4 or face stiff penalties under an emergency Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule made public Thursday. President Joe Biden said in September that his administration was working on the rule, so its unveiling this week was not a surprise but did offer new details about its implementation.

— John Fritze, USA TODAY

FDA authorizes new at-home COVID test

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized a new 15-minute at-home COVID test from a California company that can supply 50 million two-test kits per month.

The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test doesn’t require a prescription and can be used by people with or without symptoms.

Sunnyvale, California-based iHealth Labs Inc. will sell the two-test kit for $13.98. The company plans to soon list sell the tests via Amazon and yet-to-be-named retailers, but the test now can be purchased at ihealthlabs.com, said Sharon Fei, a iHealth Labs marketing manager.

iHealth will have the capacity to distribute up to 100 million two-test kits within two months, if demand warrants.

Individuals 15 or older can self-administer a single nasal swab test within the first seven days of COVID-19 symptoms. The test also can be used for children 2 or older if administered by a parent. People without symptoms can test themselves twice over three days with at least 24 hours between the two tests, according to the FDA.

Because home tests are self-administered, don’t require a prescription and are inexpensive, they have become popular among people who don’t want to seek out lab tests that can take a day or two to deliver results. Two major home test manufacturers, Abbott and Quidel, slowed production in spring when COVID-19 cases significantly dropped. But the delta variant is driving a new surge in testing and manufacturers again increased production.

– Ken Alltucker

Feds no longer working with problematic vaccine manufacturer

Once the only American manufacturer of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Emergent BioSolutions has lost its $628 million contract with the federal government after it spoiled 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in April.

According to The New York Times and Washington Post , the termination of the contract was disclosed Thursday by Emergent executives during a call with investors. Emergent said in a statement that it and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services "mutually agreed" to end the contract.

The government had already stopped making payments under the contract, which was created in May 2020 and worth over $600 million, the Times reported. Emergent will give up roughly $180 million of that amount, according to company disclosures.

In April, the FDA issued a withering 13-page report about its Baltimore plant  which said it was too small, poorly designed and dirty. Inspectors observed unsealed bags of medical waste, peeling paint and damaged floors and walls. Employees were not properly trained and failed to properly handle ingredients, the report says.

Europe, central Asia at epicenter of pandemic, WHO says

Europe and central Asia are once again at the epicenter of the pandemic as cases approach record levels across 53 countries in the regions, the World Health Organization announced Thursday.

Last week, Europe and central Asia accounted for 59% of global cases and 48% of deaths, according to the WHO.

With 78 million reported cases, the European region now has more cases than South East Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Pacific and Africa combined. In the past four weeks, Europe has seen a 55% increase in new cases, and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past week, the WHO said.

If numbers continue to rise, the WHO projects Europe and central Asia may see another half million COVID-19 deaths by next February, and 43 countries will face "high to extreme stress on hospital beds."

In a Thursday statement, Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, pointed to insufficient vaccination rates and relaxed public health measures as reasons behind the surge.

"We are at another critical point of pandemic resurgence," Kluge said. "Europe is back at the epicenter of the pandemic, where we were one year ago. The difference today is that we know more and we can do more. We have more tools and means to mitigate and reduce the damage to our communities and society."

Health experts urge parents to get 11-year-olds vaccinated as soon as possible

Many parents and guardians are weighing the risks and benefits of getting their 11-year-old vaccinated now , or waiting until their child’s 12th birthday when they can get the higher 30-microgram dose authorized for adolescents.

But health experts say the lower dose is likely to give the children – whether they’re 11 or 12 –  the same protection against COVID-19 as the higher one. They urge parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible, especially as the winter holidays bring family gatherings that increase the risk of coronavirus transmission.

“Delaying vaccination for a birthday to roll around doesn’t seem smart,” Dr. Susan Coffin, a physician at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s division of infectious diseases, said during a media briefing Wednesday. “Any week that we delay vaccination, we’re increasing the risk that our child might get an infection, might bring infection home or might contribute to the spread of infection amongst their friends.”

— Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY

OSHA vaccine mandate allows testing as an alternative

The Biden administration have new rules that requires many employers test their workers for COVID-19 weekly if they decline his vaccination mandate. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules announced Thursday – which cover an estimated 84 million people – don't require employers to pay for the tests.

The upshot is that Americans who decline to be vaccinated could be forced to pay the tab for their weekly screenings.

The presidential mandate comes as the U.S. economy is going through a "Great Resignation," a record 4.3 million workers quitting their jobs in August for myriad COVID-19-related reasons. Here's what you need to know about how the testing alternative to vaccination could play out.

— Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US closer to having antiviral COVID-19 drug available; 11 states sue over Biden vaccine mandate: Latest updates

Comments / 33

Gerri Beck
10d ago

They need to check out the other 2. Foreign countries sre suspending Moderma because if side affects

Reply(1)
12
guest
10d ago

The Nuremberg Code1.The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.

Reply(1)
4
guest
10d ago

A leaked slideshow from the CDC that suggested the Delta Variant was just as transmissible among vaccinated individuals as unvaccinated individuals caused a lot of skepticism.Many people were already skeptical of the vaccine to begin with, but this gave them something to back up their claims.The study has come up in discussion with the Minnesota Senate when discussing vaccine mandates as well.

Reply(1)
3
Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
WVNews

AGs in West Virginia, five other states sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate for fed contractors

CHARLESTON (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined six other states in filing a complaint against President Joe Biden and many federal agencies within the administration in response to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement placed on federal contractors. “All citizens — including federal contractors and their employees —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
The Independent

‘Unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise’: 11 states sue Biden administration over business vaccine mandate

The day after the Biden administration announced a Covid-19 vaccine mandate would come into effect on 4 January for private companies with more than 100 employees, 11 states have filed suit challenging the new rules.In a lawsuit filed in St Louis, Missouri-based 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys general for the states argue that the power to compel vaccinations is not that of the federal government, but rests in state capitals.Leading the suit is Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who said: “This mandate is unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise.”The other states who joined the suit are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas,...
LAW
norwoodnews.org

UPDATE Montefiore/Einstein Lead Drug Trial on COVID-19 Merck Antiviral Drug, Approved in the UK

As part of a recently launched international phase 3 clinical trial, officials at Montefiore Health System and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine announced on Monday, Nov. 8, that they are jointly investigating whether the Merck antiviral pill, molnupiravir, approved last week in Britain for treating COVID-19, can prevent COVID-19 in unvaccinated individuals living with people who have contracted the disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

Florida's DeSantis joins Republican officials in plans to sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine, testing mandate

The White House's announcement on Thursday that many businesses will be required to enforce COVID vaccines or testing was met with immediate backlash from several Republican officials. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has joined several other state officials in announcing plans to sue the administration over the new order. The emergency...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health Administration#Cdc#Paxlovid#Merck#Ridgeback#British#Green Bay Packers#Fbi#Novavax#Johns Hopkins University#Americans
Scientific American

New FDA Chief Will Face COVID Woes and Calls for Drug-Approval Reform

After nearly ten months without a permanent commissioner, US President Joe Biden has nominated Robert Califf, former head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to lead the agency once again. Although some in the research community are opposed to the nomination because of Califf’s ties to industry, others welcome a permanent director after such a long delay, particularly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, in which the agency plays a crucial part.
U.S. POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

O’Gorman sues OSHA over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Bishop O’Gorman High School has filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the legal organization representing O’Gorman, says it is representing other faith-based schools across the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This "Disconcerting" COVID Update

No matter how much we'd like it to be, the COVID pandemic just isn't over yet. There have been major steps in the right direction—including the recent approval of coronavirus vaccines for children and booster shots for eligible adults—and numbers have been improving since the worst of the summer surge brought on by the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. Still, it's not time to let our guard down completely, as White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has repeatedly warned. In his latest COVID update, Fauci acknowledged that even with light at the end of the tunnel, there's something "disconcerting" about the current state of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salt Lake Tribune

Utah lawmakers want to defy Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses. There aren’t many options available.

Editor’s note • This story is available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers only. Thank you for supporting local journalism. The COVID-19 federal vaccine or testing rules for companies with 100 or more employees were issued on Thursday morning. Utah lawmakers were already poised to consider some action during the upcoming special legislative session to push back against the federal mandate. Now that the policy is public, lawmakers have more incentive to act. But, the question remains as to what they can do?
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

300K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy