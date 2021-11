The collapse in income following the pandemic’s onset in March 2020 sent a shockwave through the travel and tourism sector. Large travel and tourism firms in the United States — those with at least $100 million in annual revenue — had 44% of their bookings either rescheduled or canceled. The result was a mad scramble to mitigate this sudden cash flow interruption and enhance payment efficiencies to help keep businesses afloat.

TRAVEL ・ 9 HOURS AGO