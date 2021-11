Android 12 was launched to AOSP earlier this month, and it arrived to Pixel phones quite recently. That being said, it brought some changes that we talked about at length on the site. There are a number of privacy-centric features that it delivered, like the Privacy Dashboard, for example. Well, those of you who are worried about privacy, may also want to keep various permissions in check. That is why, in this article, we’ll show you how to view permissions used by apps in Android 12.

