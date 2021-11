We are nearing the end of the second calendar year in which the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives and finances of millions of people around the world. Record numbers of workers lost their jobs – some temporarily, others permanently. The sudden loss of income was devastating to those forced to turn to food pantries to feed their families, or seek ways to defer mortgage and loan payments, or file for extended unemployment benefits just to make it month to month.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO